“Shōnen Jump” Print Circulation Drops Below 1 Million as Manga Readers Go Digital

Japan Data

The print version of Japan’s Weekly Shōnen Jump manga magazine hit a peak circulation of 6.5 million in the 1990s, but it has now fallen below 1 million as readers shift to digital platforms.

A Peak of 6.5 Million Copies

Shūeisha began publishing its manga anthology magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump, aimed at shōnen (boys), in 1968. Although originally printed every two weeks, by the following year it had switched to every week. In 1973, it overtook its rival publication, Kōdansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine, to become the top-selling manga magazine for boys. Throughout the 1990s, it was the launch point for major hits, including Dragon Ball and Slam Dunk, and the combined No. 3–4 (1995) issue, published in December 1994, set a new record for print circulation, with 6.5 million.

Since then, Weekly Shōnen Jump has given rise to further renowned series like One Piece and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and in September 2022 it was recognized by Guinness World Records as the “best-selling published manga magazine,” having sold a cumulative total of 7.5 billion copies. Despite this, the magazine’s print circulation figures have been on a downward trend since their 1994 peak, with certified circulation falling below 2 million in the first quarter of 2017 and then further to under 1 million in the second quarter of 2026, according to the Japan Magazine Publishers Association.

In contrast, the circulation figures for e-comics are steadily increasing. In 2024, according to the Research Institute for Publications, the market for e-comics (including comic magazines) was ¥512.2 billion, having grown sixfold from 2014, when statistics were first compiled. In 2014, Shūeisha released a smartphone app, Shōnen Jump+, so readers could access digital copies, and since then the main arena for manga magazines has been shifting to digital.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: A physical copy of Weekly Shōnen Jump. © Kyōdō.)