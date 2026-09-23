Transfer Report: Top Japanese Footballers Move to New Clubs

Transfer Report: Top Japanese Footballers Move to New ClubsSports
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Nine National Team Members Move to New Clubs
In the offseason of European soccer, a number of Japan’s men’s national team stars playing on the continent, including Suzuki Zion and Nakamura Keito, moved to new clubs. We look at the nine players and their new teams.
Suzuki Zion—Aston Villa FC
Suzuki grabbed global attention for his standout performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, solidifying his status as a cornerstone of Japan’s defense with his composure and clutch saves. He made a high-profile transfer from Italy’s Parma to Aston Villa, becoming the first Japanese goalkeeper to play in England’s Premier League.
- Date of birth: August 21, 2002
- Clubs: Urawa Reds (Japan)–Sint-Truidense VV (Belgium)–Parma Calcio (Italy)–Aston Villa (England)
Itakura Kō—Borussia Mönchengladbach
Itakura, who captained Samurai Blue at the World Cup, returned to his former German club Borussia after a year at Dutch side Ajax.
- Date of birth: January 27, 1997
- Clubs: Kawasaki Frontale (Japan)–Vegalta Sendai (Japan)–Manchester City (England)–FC Groningen (Netherlands)–Schalke 04 (Germany)–Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)–Ajax (Netherlands)–Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)
Tomiyasu Takehiro—Crystal Palace FC
Tomiyasu returned to the Premier League after a season at Ajax. Moving to Crystal Palace, he joins Samurai Blue teammate Kamada Daichi.
- Date of birth: November 5, 1998
- Clubs: Avispa Fukuoka (Japan)–Sint-Truidense VV (Belgium)–Bologna FC (Italy)–Arsenal (England)–Ajax (Netherlands)–Crystal Palace (England)
Sugawara Yukinari—Cagliari
Sugawara joined Cagliari in Italy’s Serie A after a season at German side Bremen, remaining on loan from England’s Southampton.
- Date of birth: June 28, 2000
- Clubs: Nagoya Grampus (Japan)–AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)–Southampton FC (England)–Werder Bremen (Germany)–Cagliari (Italy)
Nakamura Keito—Olympique Lyonnais
Nakamura stepped up from France’s second-division club Stade de Reims to Lyon, a storied team that won seven consecutive Ligue 1 titles in the 2000s.
- Date of birth: July 28, 2000
- Clubs: Gamba Osaka (Japan)–FC Twente (Netherlands)–Sint-Truidense VV (Belgium)–FC Juniors (Austria)–LASK (Austria)–Stade de Reims (France)–Lyon (France)
Maeda Daizen—Ipswich Town FC
Maeda left Celtic after five seasons at the Scottish side to join newly promoted Ipswich in the Premier League.
- Date of birth: October 20, 1997
- Clubs: Matsumoto Yamaga FC (Japan)–Mito HollyHock (Japan)–Matsumoto Yamaga FC (Japan)–CS Marítimo (Portugal)–Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)–Celtic (Scotland)–Ipswich Town FC (England)
Ueda Ayase—LOSC Lille
Ueda started the season in the Netherlands with Feyenoord, but at the end of August joined Lille in France’s Ligue 1. Ueda has wanted to challenge himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues, and soccer fans are eager to see if the Dutch league golden boot winner can maintain his prolific output playing at a higher level.
- Date of birth: August 28, 1998
- Clubs: Kashima Antlers (Japan)–Cercle Brugge KSV (Belgium)–Feyenoord (Netherlands)–Lille (France)
Ogawa Kōki—FC Machida Zelvia
After three seasons with Dutch side Nijmegen, where he made 81 appearances and scored 26 goals, Ogawa returned to the J. League with Machida Zelvia.
- Date of birth: August 8, 1997
- Clubs: Yokohama Kōhoku Soccer Club (Japan)–Mamedo FC Junior Youth (Japan)–Tōkō Gakuen High School (Japan)–Júbilo Iwata (Japan)–Mito HollyHock (Japan)–Júbilo Iwata (Japan)–Yokohama FC (Japan)–NEC Nijmegen (Netherlands)–Machida Zelvia (Japan)
Gotō Keisuke—SC Freiburg
Gotō left Belgian side Sint-Truiden, where he spent one season on loan, signing with Freiburg in the Bundesliga.
- Date of birth: June 3, 2005
- Clubs: Júbilo Iwata (Japan)–RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)–Sint-Truiden (Belgium)–SC Freiburg (Germany)
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Suzuki Zion in action with Aston Villa in the Premier League on September 6, 2026. © David Greaves/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect.)