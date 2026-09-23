Transfer Report: Top Japanese Footballers Move to New Clubs

Japan Data

Several of Japan’s core players for Samurai Blue, the men’s national soccer team, at the FIFA World Cup transferred to new clubs during the European offseason.

Nine National Team Members Move to New Clubs

In the offseason of European soccer, a number of Japan’s men’s national team stars playing on the continent, including Suzuki Zion and Nakamura Keito, moved to new clubs. We look at the nine players and their new teams.

Suzuki Zion—Aston Villa FC

Suzuki grabbed global attention for his standout performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, solidifying his status as a cornerstone of Japan’s defense with his composure and clutch saves. He made a high-profile transfer from Italy’s Parma to Aston Villa, becoming the first Japanese goalkeeper to play in England’s Premier League.



Suzuki Zion. (© Imago/Sportimage via Reuters Connect)

Date of birth: August 21, 2002

Clubs: Urawa Reds (Japan)–Sint-Truidense VV (Belgium)–Parma Calcio (Italy)–Aston Villa (England)

Itakura Kō—Borussia Mönchengladbach

Itakura, who captained Samurai Blue at the World Cup, returned to his former German club Borussia after a year at Dutch side Ajax.



Itakura Kō. (© Imago/Steinsiek.Ch via Reuters Connect)

Date of birth: January 27, 1997

Clubs: Kawasaki Frontale (Japan)–Vegalta Sendai (Japan)–Manchester City (England)–FC Groningen (Netherlands)–Schalke 04 (Germany)–Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)–Ajax (Netherlands)–Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)

Tomiyasu Takehiro—Crystal Palace FC

Tomiyasu returned to the Premier League after a season at Ajax. Moving to Crystal Palace, he joins Samurai Blue teammate Kamada Daichi.



Tomiyasu Takehiro. (© Imago/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect)

Date of birth: November 5, 1998

Clubs: Avispa Fukuoka (Japan)–Sint-Truidense VV (Belgium)–Bologna FC (Italy)–Arsenal (England)–Ajax (Netherlands)–Crystal Palace (England)

Sugawara Yukinari—Cagliari

Sugawara joined Cagliari in Italy’s Serie A after a season at German side Bremen, remaining on loan from England’s Southampton.



Sugawara Yukinari advances the ball during Japan’s match against Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (© Reuters)

Date of birth: June 28, 2000

Clubs: Nagoya Grampus (Japan)–AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)–Southampton FC (England)–Werder Bremen (Germany)–Cagliari (Italy)

Nakamura Keito—Olympique Lyonnais

Nakamura stepped up from France’s second-division club Stade de Reims to Lyon, a storied team that won seven consecutive Ligue 1 titles in the 2000s.



Nakamura Keito in action against Sweden during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (© Reuters)

Date of birth: July 28, 2000

Clubs: Gamba Osaka (Japan)–FC Twente (Netherlands)–Sint-Truidense VV (Belgium)–FC Juniors (Austria)–LASK (Austria)–Stade de Reims (France)–Lyon (France)

Maeda Daizen—Ipswich Town FC

Maeda left Celtic after five seasons at the Scottish side to join newly promoted Ipswich in the Premier League.



Maeda Daizen. (© Imago/Sportimage via Reuters Connect)

Date of birth: October 20, 1997

Clubs: Matsumoto Yamaga FC (Japan)–Mito HollyHock (Japan)–Matsumoto Yamaga FC (Japan)–CS Marítimo (Portugal)–Yokohama F. Marinos (Japan)–Celtic (Scotland)–Ipswich Town FC (England)

Ueda Ayase—LOSC Lille

Ueda started the season in the Netherlands with Feyenoord, but at the end of August joined Lille in France’s Ligue 1. Ueda has wanted to challenge himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues, and soccer fans are eager to see if the Dutch league golden boot winner can maintain his prolific output playing at a higher level.



Ueda Ayase. (© Zuma Press Wire via Reuters Connect)

Date of birth: August 28, 1998

Clubs: Kashima Antlers (Japan)–Cercle Brugge KSV (Belgium)–Feyenoord (Netherlands)–Lille (France)

Ogawa Kōki—FC Machida Zelvia

After three seasons with Dutch side Nijmegen, where he made 81 appearances and scored 26 goals, Ogawa returned to the J. League with Machida Zelvia.



Ogawa Kōki. (© Jiji)

Date of birth: August 8, 1997

Clubs: Yokohama Kōhoku Soccer Club (Japan)–Mamedo FC Junior Youth (Japan)–Tōkō Gakuen High School (Japan)–Júbilo Iwata (Japan)–Mito HollyHock (Japan)–Júbilo Iwata (Japan)–Yokohama FC (Japan)–NEC Nijmegen (Netherlands)–Machida Zelvia (Japan)

Gotō Keisuke—SC Freiburg

Gotō left Belgian side Sint-Truiden, where he spent one season on loan, signing with Freiburg in the Bundesliga.



Gotō Keisuke. (© Imago/Ulmer/Teamfoto via Reuters Connect)

Date of birth: June 3, 2005

Clubs: Júbilo Iwata (Japan)–RSC Anderlecht (Belgium)–Sint-Truiden (Belgium)–SC Freiburg (Germany)

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: Suzuki Zion in action with Aston Villa in the Premier League on September 6, 2026. © David Greaves/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect.)