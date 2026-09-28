Cases of Self-Harm Rising in Japan

Japan Data

Cases of self-harm and attempted suicide requiring emergency transportation by ambulance are on the increase in Japan, particularly among younger women.

On Average, 120 Each Day

The Japan Suicide Countermeasures Promotion Center analyzed acts of self-harm and suicide attempts (including cases resulting in death) based on emergency transport data from Japan’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency. In 2025, a total of 43,631 people nationwide were transported by ambulance due to self-harm, averaging 120 per day. The number of emergency transports for self-harm has been on the rise since 2019.

Data from 2016 to 2024 reveals that emergency transport numbers increased among younger age groups, particularly those 39 or younger. Over that period, there was a 2.6-fold increase in the number of cases among people aged 19 and under. The increase was especially pronounced among women.

The JSCP also surveyed cases at critical care centers across Japan. During the three-year period from December 2022 to December 2025, 9,168 cases of self-harm or attempted suicide resulted in emergency transport to the centers. Women accounted for 64.8% of the total, and people in their twenties made up the largest age group, at 27.9%.

Drug overdoses were the most common method of self-harm, accounting for 59.5% of all cases. About 80% of the overdoses involved prescription medications, although younger people were more likely to use over-the-counter drugs.

There were 750 cases of self-harm or attempted suicide involving elementary, junior high, or high school students: 20 elementary, 246 junior high, and 484 high school students. Nearly 80% of the cases involved girls. Overdosing from drugs was the most common method, used in 521 of the cases, followed by jumping from heights, with 143 cases. As for the reasons why individuals harmed themselves or attempted suicide, school-related problems have accounted for about 40% of the cases since 2025, while around 30% were the result of family-related problems.

The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare says that in many cases people feel driven to kill themselves because of social issues that can be addressed. In response, the government is promoting comprehensive suicide prevention measures involving health, medical care, welfare, education, labor, and other fields. It has set up a dedicated website with telephone hotlines and services on social media, such as Line. The site provides easy-to-understand information about government measures to prevent suicides.

The Children and Families Agency website also includes a section making it easier for children to find a helpline.

Data Sources

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)