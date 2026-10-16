Healthcare Survey Finds High Fever Most Likely to Prompt Doctor Visit in Japan

Japan Data

A Japanese survey found that respondents were most likely to go to a doctor if they had a high fever, especially if their temperature was 38.0° Celsius or higher.

Main Goal is Getting Diagnosis

The Tokyo-based market research company Intage Healthcare conducted a survey in April and May to learn more about what people do when they get sick. The survey targeted people aged 16 to 79 in the Tokyo and Osaka metropolitan areas, with a total of 2,523 valid responses received.

Of the 32 conditions listed in the survey, which included migraines, indigestion, and constipation, a “high fever” was most likely to prompt a medical visit, as mentioned by 84.2% of the respondents. This was followed by “chronic headaches” and “rashes, eczema, or hives.” The most common reasons for seeking medical care were “to get a diagnosis from a doctor” and “to be prescribed medication.”

As for cases where people relied on over-the-counter medicine, the most common condition was “occasional headaches,” at 62.5%, followed by “common colds,” “sore throats,” and “low-grade fevers.” The main reasons cited for choosing OTC medicine were belief that they are effective, already having medicine stocked at home, and saving time and effort.

For headaches and fevers in particular, more than half of the respondents chose OTC medicine for “occasional headaches” and “low-grade fevers,” while more than 30% chose neither OTC nor prescription drugs, preferring instead to rest and wait for the symptoms to subside.

In contrast, 69.5% of the respondents sought medical care for a high fever. Incidentally, only around 20% of the respondents considered seeking medical help when their temperature was in the 37° Celsius range, suggesting that 38.0° or higher is the tipping point for consulting a doctor rather than relying on OTC medicine.

Data Sources

Data from health survey (Japanese) from Intage Healthcare

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)