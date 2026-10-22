Rice Remorse: Most Japanese Feel Guilty About Wasting Staple Grain

Japan Data

A recent Japanese survey tackled the problem of wasted rice at mealtimes, and ways to address it.

Unfinished Rice

A survey targeting 400 people across Japan found that around 10% of respondents felt no guilt about not finishing their rice at mealtime, while the remaining 90% felt guilty about doing so. A majority said that they disliked leaving rice uneaten whether eating at home or dining out. The survey was conducted in mid-September by Suzumo Machinery, a maker of sushi- and rice-serving robots.

Asked about situations in which they hesitate to request smaller portions of rice when dining out, 30.7% of respondents selected “when dining alone.” This was followed by “work-related meals” and “when visiting a restaurant for the first time.”

Asked how restaurant food waste could be reduced, 42.4% of respondents called for more detailed portion-size options, including small and bite-sized servings. Many also favored displaying the weight in grams or using photos to show portion sizes. Self-service rice stations and automated dispensers, which are increasingly common at hotel buffets and set-meal chains, could also be a solution.

Japan’s per capita food loss is said to be the equivalent of one bowl of rice per day. The survey also asked respondents how much money they felt was wasted when a bowl of rice was left uneaten. The most common response was “¥50–¥100,” selected by 35.8% of respondents. Leaving aside the monetary value, many people feel that they should avoid wasting rice out of respect for the hard work farmers put into growing it.

Data Sources

Data from survey on rice waste (Japanese) from Suzumo Machinery

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)