Rice Remorse: Most Japanese Feel Guilty About Wasting Staple Grain

Rice Remorse: Most Japanese Feel Guilty About Wasting Staple GrainFood and Drink Culture Lifestyle
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Unfinished Rice
A survey targeting 400 people across Japan found that around 10% of respondents felt no guilt about not finishing their rice at mealtime, while the remaining 90% felt guilty about doing so. A majority said that they disliked leaving rice uneaten whether eating at home or dining out. The survey was conducted in mid-September by Suzumo Machinery, a maker of sushi- and rice-serving robots.
Asked about situations in which they hesitate to request smaller portions of rice when dining out, 30.7% of respondents selected “when dining alone.” This was followed by “work-related meals” and “when visiting a restaurant for the first time.”
Asked how restaurant food waste could be reduced, 42.4% of respondents called for more detailed portion-size options, including small and bite-sized servings. Many also favored displaying the weight in grams or using photos to show portion sizes. Self-service rice stations and automated dispensers, which are increasingly common at hotel buffets and set-meal chains, could also be a solution.
Japan’s per capita food loss is said to be the equivalent of one bowl of rice per day. The survey also asked respondents how much money they felt was wasted when a bowl of rice was left uneaten. The most common response was “¥50–¥100,” selected by 35.8% of respondents. Leaving aside the monetary value, many people feel that they should avoid wasting rice out of respect for the hard work farmers put into growing it.
Data Sources
- Data from survey on rice waste (Japanese) from Suzumo Machinery
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)