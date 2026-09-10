August Support for Takaichi: Still Falling, But Still Firm

Public Opinion Watch

The August public opinion polls from Japan’s leading media outlets show a slow in the falling support ratings for Takaichi Sanae, as the prime minister’s moves to reduce the consumption tax on food products prompt mixed responses among voters.

Support Falls, But More Slowly, in Half of Polls

Approval ratings for the administration of Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae plunged considerably in July 2026, showing double-digit drops month-over-month in some cases. In August, though, even the NHK public opinion survey, with the largest downward shift, marked a decline of just 5 percentage points. Takaichi’s approval rating was also down by 3.5 points in the Kyōdō News survey, by 1 point in the Yomiuri Shimbun poll, and by 0.6 points according to Jiji Press. All four of these polls had her numbers at all-time lows since the inauguration of her administration in October 2025, but the downward trend showed signs of easing.

Both the Mainichi Shimbun and the Asahi Shimbun recorded figures identical to those in July, continuing to place Takaichi at her lowest support level to date. Respondents to the Mainichi poll in particular turned in disapproval ratings exceeding approval for the second consecutive month.

The Nikkei survey, meanwhile, saw a 4-point increase in her approval rating to 62%, while Sankei Shimbun marked her support up by 0.9 points.

Support for Tax Cuts, Fiscal Concerns

A key focus of the August surveys was the administration’s decision to lower the consumption tax rate on food products, takeout meals, and nonalcoholic beverages from 8% to 1% for two years starting in April 2027, and the associated fiscal impact.

A total of 49% of respondents to the NHK poll indicated support for the tax cut, while 39% were opposed. At the same time, those stating they were “greatly” or “to some extent” concerned about the impact of this policy on the nation’s finances totaled 67%. Kyōdō and Sankei also found strong support for the tax cut alongside considerable negative opinions on the lack of specified funding sources to cover it. Even in the Nikkei survey, which featured the largest jump in approval for the Takaichi administration, 64% of respondents noted their concerns about social security programs that are funded by the consumption tax, and 76% answered that government explanations regarding the impact of the lower rate were insufficient.

All-Time Low in Jiji Poll

In the Jiji Press poll, Takaichi’s approval rating stood at 48.4%. Its third consecutive monthly drop has brought it 15.4 points down from the 63.8% peaks recorded in November 2025 and February 2026. However, compared with the dismal numbers ratings that persisted from the end of the Kishida Fumio administration through that of Ishiba Shigeru, Takaichi still maintains a comfortable level of support.

(Originally published in Japanese on September 3, 2026. Banner photo: Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae, at left, in Kumamoto Prefecture on August 3, 2026, visiting evacuees following the July 28 earthquake. © Jiji; pool photo.)