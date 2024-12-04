Revolutionary Gaming: Three Decades of the PlayStation and the Secrets to Its Continued Success

Contemporary Culture Going Global

On December 3, 2024, Sony’s PlayStation home gaming console turned 30. We take a look at the history of the series that has been a major part of the gaming scene for decades.

Fifth Generation Console Retains Global Popularity

Gamers who were teens in the years around the turn of the century have likely spent some time on the PlayStation console. The PlayStation launched 30 years ago, and is now in its fifth generation. The current system features its signature monochrome design and the iconic △○×□ buttons modernized for the times.

Despite the rise in mobile gaming, the PlayStation has maintained a loyal following among dedicated gamers, thanks to a robust lineup of exclusive titles and blockbuster releases from third-party developers. The PlayStation has sold over 500 million units across five generations worldwide, cementing its position as a cornerstone of home consoles. Let’s explore the evolution of this brand and uncover what makes it so compelling.

PlayStation (1994): A Pioneer in 3D Gaming



The original 1994 PlayStation adopted large-capacity CD-ROM as media for the times. (© AFP/Jiji)

The original PlayStation marked a turning point in gaming history, going beyond 2D pixel art to usher in the era of 3D graphics. Released in 1994, the PlayStation led a shift in graphics alongside its competitor, the Sega Saturn, with immersive 3D experiences. The competition between these two consoles was fierce, igniting a heated battle between developers and gamers alike. Sega initially gained an edge with its ported arcade hit Virtua Fighter, but the PlayStation ultimately prevailed with exclusive titles for two of the most beloved RPG series of all time—Final Fantasy VII and Dragon Quest VII.

The PlayStation’s groundbreaking 3D graphics blew audiences away, delivering major hits like Resident Evil and Gran Turismo, which were adapted as Hollywood films. Within three years, the console boasted over a thousand titles and surpassed 10 million units in global shipments.

PlayStation 2 (2000): Riding the DVD Boom



The PS2 could be stood vertically for more flexibility in its placement. Taken on September 13, 1999, Tokyo. (© Jiji)

The second generation in the series, the PlayStation 2, or PS2, launched in 2000, taking 3D graphics to new heights and introducing real-time physics for more realistic gameplay. This enabled it to reproduce the movements of real-world objects with remarkable precision, surpassing the capabilities of high-end arcade machines and even the most advanced gaming PCs. It also featured backward compatibility with PlayStation 1 titles.

One of its biggest selling points, however, was its ability to play DVD-Video discs—a game-changer at a time when standalone DVD players cost over ¥50,000. Priced at around ¥40,000, the PS2 offered an affordable entry point for home entertainment. The console coincided with the DVD release of the blockbuster film The Matrix, sparking a surge in demand with an expansive game library and low prices, which established the PS2 as the console that popularized DVDs.

The releases of the latest installments in the beloved Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest series helped secure unparalleled success for the PS2, which sold over 160 million units worldwide until production ended in 2012—a milestone in gaming history.

PlayStation Portable (2004) and PlayStation Vita (2011): Sony’s Handheld Forays



The 2004 PSP featured smaller media and wireless LAN support. Taken on July 12, 2004, Tokyo. (© Reuters)



The 2011 PS Vita, enhanced with network features like 3G connectivity. Taken on June 7, 2011, United States. (© Reuters)

Sony entered the handheld gaming market in 2004 with the PlayStation Portable (PSP). Despite its compact size, the PSP delivered PS2-level graphics and used proprietary UMD discs, doubling as a portable player for music and videos. The Monster Hunter portable series played a key role in its success, fostering a trend of co-op play among friends with their PSPs in tow.

The PS Vita followed in 2011, offering enhanced capabilities. However, with the rise of smartphone gaming and a smaller game library, the Vita struggled to replicate the PSP’s success.

PlayStation 3 (2006): High Specs, Slow Start



The 2006 PS3 made a splash with its sleek looks, but was priced to match, slowing its sales. Taken on November 13, 2006, United States. (© Reuters)

The PlayStation 3 (PS3) pushed technological boundaries with its custom processor, developed in collaboration with IBM and Toshiba, and its Blu-ray support. However, these advancements came at a cost: the lowest-priced 20-gigabyte model cost more than ¥60,000, a significant price hike compared to the PS2. Moreover, early production delays led to the console being expensive and in short supply.

The PS3 also faced challenges with game development due to its proprietary processor, which was difficult to write code for, resulting in a shortage of games. However, newer models with lower prices and the growing presence of high-definition TVs eventually turned the tide. Blockbuster hits like Grand Theft Auto V further boosted the console’s popularity.

PlayStation 4 (2014): Social and VR Integration



The 2014 PS4 saw success thanks to its access to a library of online titles and its advanced features. (© Jiji/provided by Sony Computer Entertainment)

The PlayStation 4 (PS4) adopted a design that resembled a standard PC, enabling easier game development. With superior specs and a stronger game lineup than its rival, Microsoft’s Xbox One, the PS4 achieved tremendous sales growth compared to its predecessor.

The PS4’s hallmark was its enhanced network capabilities, allowing players to share gameplay videos via social media and livestream. It also supported the PlayStation VR accessory, which offered an immersive entry into virtual reality. In 2016, the PS4 Pro debuted, featuring 4K support to keep pace with advances in graphics technology.

PlayStation 5 (2020): Evolving into the Digital Era



The 2020 LS5 featured 4K visuals, 3D sound, an immersive new controller, and more. Taken on April 30, 2023. (© Nikos Pekiaridis via Reuters Connect)

The current-generation PlayStation 5 (PS5) is a powerhouse, boasting significantly improved graphics and dramatically reduced load times. Its controller features refined haptic feedback, integrated speakers, and a built-in microphone, enhancing every aspect from its former iteration. Sony also introduced a Digital Edition without a disc drive, reflecting the shift toward digital game distribution.

Released during the COVID-19 pandemic, the PS5 initially faced supply shortages due to manufacturing disruptions and surging demand. These challenges persisted until early 2023, when availability improved globally. By then, the console could be commonly found in households.

Hit titles from Sony’s PlayStation Studios (in the United States), such as Ghost of Tsushima, an action-adventure themed around the Mongol invasion during the Kamakura period (1185–1333), and the SF shooter Helldivers 2, have further bolstered the PS5’s appeal. On November 7, 2024, the high-end PS5 Pro model was released, and the Thirtieth Anniversary Edition, limited to 12,300 units, sold out through pre-orders on November 21. The PlayStation brand continues to enjoy ardent support even today.

Global Expansion: A US Headquarters and a Focus on Emerging Markets



A child playing a PS5 at Paris Game Week 2024. (© Abdullah Firas/ABACA via Reuters Connect)

Generations of the PlayStation have been popular in North America and Europe, and Sony has increasingly looked beyond Japanese shores to focus on global markets. A major shift came in 2016 when Sony merged Sony Computer Entertainment, its gaming division, into Sony Interactive Entertainment, its network services division, and relocated its headquarters to the United States, its largest market.

The shift was also symbolized by a change in button configuration: in Japan, the [○] button was traditionally used for confirmation, but starting with the PS5, the global standard [×] button took its place.

In 2023, Sony launched the Hero Project, supporting game developers and creators in emerging markets like the Middle East, North Africa, India, and China. By discovering local talent, Sony aims to expand PlayStation’s global footprint and achieve new milestones in gaming.

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo images: PS1 [© AFP/Jiji], PS2 and PS3 [© Reuters], PS4 [© Jiji/provided by Sony Computer Entertainment], PS5 [© Nikos Pekiaridis via Reuters Connect]. Edited by Nippon.com.)