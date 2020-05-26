Speaking Without Words

Zen Comics: Wisdom Through Manga
In Zen, the phrase 以心伝心 (ishin denshin) is used for the passing on of deep teachings, which cannot be explained through words alone, directly from the mind of master to disciple. By means of (以) the mind or heart (心), the lesson is conveyed (伝) to the other’s mind or heart (心). It is the only way such truths can be acquired. By extension, it has come to mean an emotional understanding that arises without the use of language. We can convey just a part of what we want to say with words, and the important thing is to work toward mutual understanding through any means possible.
Cast of Characters
The baker: Father of Noriko, the heroine of this series.
The apprentice.
(Originally published in Japanese on May 6, 2020. Manga by Mokutan Angelo. With thanks for the cooperation of Fujita Isshō of the Taikūzan Masenji temple.)