Chanoma: Meticulous Japanese Sweets in a Green Ikebukuro Oasis

Cafés at Tokyo’s Traditional Folk Houses

Ikebukuro is one of the busiest train stations in Japan—indeed, in the world—but just a few minutes from its gates is Chanoma, a quiet café offering tasty treats and a spot for calm moments in a green oasis in the city.

Memories of Ikebukuro Long Past

Just a few minutes from the bustle of Ikebukuro Station’s West Exit, and a single turn into one of the narrow streets spreading through Ikebukuro, I find myself stopping short. Nestled among the towering buildings is a verdant, tree-filled garden hiding a café in an old, traditional-style house. The single-story wooden structure, embraced in a quiet like something from another time, is around 80 years old, and greets every new customer with this feeling of charming discovery.

The house itself was built by the owner Fukano Hiroyuki’s grandfather after World War II, and his family has lived in this area since the Edo period (1603–1868).

The wooden gate at the cafe entrance is a precious piece of architecture dating back to the mid- to late-nineteenth century, meaning it has survived both the Great Kantō Earthquake and the firebombing of World War II. A step through that gate takes me into the cafe area.



The wooden gate’s jutting roof is a clear landmark. (© Kawaguchi Yōko)

The first sight inside is a doma—a feature of older houses, a large, dirt-floored workroom inside the main entrance—lined with tables and benches. Stepping up into the house, where Fukano once actually lived, gives access to washitsu rooms with tatami mats and a covered exterior walkway, or engawa.



The doma is bright and airy. A tatami-floored washitsu can be seen to the right. (© Kawaguchi Yōko)

Both spaces, the doma and washitsu, are now open to café customers, and feature large windows looking out onto the green garden outside. Stay in the doma to enjoy light filtering through the trees, or take off your shoes and step into washitsu for a taste of the cool shadows of a traditional Japanese house. Sun or shade—let your mood decide which suits you best that day.



The floor seating in the Japanese room is perfect for stretching out and relaxing. (© Kawaguchi Yōko)

The washitsu rooms take advantage of carefully preserved original fixtures, like fusuma sliding doors decorated with patterns of golden clouds and ume blossoms, and shōji screens with glass panels at the bottom for gazing out at the snow in winter. One room has a tokonoma alcove and a fireplace. Formerly the house tearoom, this space eschews gaudy decoration in favor of a more reserved, calming atmosphere.



The tokonoma is decorated with hanging scrolls and ikebana. (© Kawaguchi Yōko)

Focus on Ingredients

At Chanoma, customers order their drinks and sweets at the counter. The cafe’s most popular dish by far is the Nōkō Matcha Terrine. It uses tea from venerable Aoiseicha, a tea shop in Nishio, Aichi Prefecture, packing it with the rich flavor of matcha. It is topped with whipped cream flavored with smoked hōjicha, a form of roasted tea, for a taste treat that balances depth with gentle enjoyment.



The popular Nōkō Matcha Terrine and Hōjicha Latte. (© Kawaguchi Yōko)

I particularly recommend pairing it with the Hōjicha Latte, which balances the natural sweetness of milk and roasted hōjicha tea. Shop manager Katō Hiroshi says, with a grin, “We use hōjicha roasted from first-pick tea, so the leaves are packed with umami and sweetness. We want customers to enjoy the natural flavor of the ingredients.”

The hot drink is great, of course, but in summer the iced version is also a real treat.

Nishi Ike Valley—A New Community Under the High Rises

Chanoma opened in December 2021.

“I want to build relationships with people whose faces I know. I want to open up this space to the community and make it somewhere people can mingle,” reflects Fukano.

That is what drove his efforts in redeveloping the land he owned and encouraging shops, like Chanoma, to open here. He has grown this hidden residential neighborhood into a greenery-wrapped, welcoming commercial complex called Nishi Ike Valley.

What makes this Ikebukuro spot a “valley?” That name stems from the contrast between the towering high rises lining the main street in front of Ikebukuro Station and the many lower-stature structures in this area, like a green valley between the mountainous buildings. It also reflects his desire to see this a place where many branching “tributaries” flow together to become one stream uniting diverse people and facilities to create something new.



This cafe in a green urban valley between the buildings is truly an oasis of the metropolis. (© Kawaguchi Yōko)

Chanoma’s design was done by Sudō Tsuyoshi’s design studio. The general concept was one of gently tying together the physical space, so they removed the wall that once stood round the garden. They also removed some of the paving on the grounds to replant shrubbery there. That helps blur the borders with the outside to create a more comfortable, half-indoor, half-outdoor environment.

A place where visitors can feel free to find their own way of being in the space—that is the true charm of Nishi Ike Valley.

The 2023 Nishi Ike Valley fair, held in the parking lot across from Chanoma, attracted over 200 children to enjoy festival games, street stall food, and shaved ice. Other events, like Nishi Ike Valley Day, include market stalls selling food made in the facility’s shared kitchen and other offers of casual fun.

On an earlier interview done a few years ago, Fukano shared a clear hope: “I want to see people living in the buildings alongside us to come down and have fun on the street, and to hear the voices of children.”

In May 2025, construction finished on a new residential building within the Nishi Ike Valley grounds. The first floor already has tenants like restaurants, a gym, and a work-share space. With this new public living space, connecting residents with those who come for fun, the day when that dream comes true seems close at hand.

A Garden for All Seasons

Chanoma was the first business to open here, becoming the nucleus for the Nishi Ike Valley project and an object of curiosity from many. Rather than being a perfectly polished commercial facility, it embodies the Nishi Ike Valley concept of “A house in town to enjoy the spaces between.”

In the garden, spring sees the blossoming of cherries, and the ume begin to ripen in early summer. Autumn is when the chestnuts and yuzu appear. When planting the garden, Fukano says, “We focused on things that bear fruit, that lose their leaves in autumn, and that attract butterflies to lay their eggs.”

There are gardeners to care for the trees, people to water the plants early in the morning, and those who come to sweep the leaves from the streets. This garden itself calls for many hands to tend it, and so has formed its own small community.

“It feels good to me to work in this environment. Watering the plants every day helps me see up close the vitality of these plants and feel the changing of the seasons,” says Katō.

Once, some visitors from overseas staying at a hotel in Ikebukuro came to Chanoma three days in a row. They brought different friends every day, and apparently explained to each that visiting the cafe was their new morning ritual.



The Japanese-style atmosphere seems to charm visitors from overseas. (© Kawaguchi Yōko)

If you want a quiet time to visit, avoid the weekends and come on a weekday morning. The scenery around Chanoma offers new flowers and fruit with every season. It is a place that makes you want to come again and again, a place that nurtures moments of stillness.

Chanoma

Address: 5-12-3 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima, Tokyo

Hours: 10:00 am–6:30 pm (last orders at 6:00 pm)

Closed: Tuesdays

Access: 6 minutes on foot from Kanamechō Station on the Tokyo Metro Yūrakuchō Line; 8 minutes on foot from JR Ikebukuro Station

Website: https://www.instagram.com/chanoma11/

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: The shop as seen from the entrance. © Kawaguchi Yōko.)