Keeping a Photographic Record of Amami’s Identity

Photography as a Bridge to a Vanishing Time
Keeping a Photographic Record of Amami’s IdentityCulture History Travel
Lost Amami Culture
I was born in 1953, the year the Amami Islands, my birthplace, reverted to Japanese rule after postwar administration by the United States. At that time, Japan’s main islands were going full-tilt into recovery, ushering in the era of rapid economic growth.
During that time, a veritable outflow was beginning in the farming communities and outlying islands of Amami, as young people left to seek jobs in industry in the Kantō and Kansai regions. Festivals, ceremonies, and other facets of local culture became viewed as outmoded and rapidly faded away. In school, children were instructed to abandon the local tongue in favor of standard Japanese instead, to enable them to make their way in urban society. Raised in a village on Amami Ōshima, I was also exposed to that teaching. When I lapsed into our tongue at elementary school, a “he used dialect” placard was hung around my neck, a humiliation that even today I cannot forget.
After graduating from high school, I moved to Tokyo to build a career as a photographer. I returned to Amami in 1979, but although I began photographing daily life, festivals, and nature on the islands, I struggled to find a suitable theme and simply took photos haphazardly. After six years of doing that, I decided that I would make my life’s work documenting the Amami no kurousagi, the Amami rabbit, a species designated by the Japanese government as a natural monument.
Helping Preserve Local Culture
As I continued trekking to the forests to photograph the rabbit, I began to imagine how nature had evolved on Amami. Today’s primeval forests, where many of Amami’s endemic species live, developed about 6,000 years ago. By employing their senses to the full, our forebears likely learned through practical experience which forest creatures were edible and how to protect themselves from venomous snakes, typhoons, and other natural hazards. The islands’ traditional culture is no doubt rooted in profound respect for nature from time immemorial.
I began to identify more strongly with my birthplace in 1987. My photographs had been selected for inclusion in the natural sciences section of the soon-to-open Amami Museum. It was there that I encountered the photo collections of folklore photographer Haga Hideo, who had photographed the islands in the 1950s. Haga was a towering presence in the world of photography; I had seen his work in photography magazines and collections since my student days. I also learned that this master of folklore photography had begun his career taking photos in Amami.
Haga’s photos brought back my earliest memories, scenes of thatched-roof dwellings and fields stretching away into the distance, brought to life by Haga. But as a result of agricultural policy changes after the islands’ reversion to Japanese rule, the islands’ rice paddies were converted into fields, and all our local customs associated with rice farming were forgotten. Haga was in Amami at that time, documenting every aspect of life in the islands from the ethnographic perspective and leaving a record of sights that have since disappeared.
I met Haga in person in 1992, when I was granted membership in the Japan Professional Photographers Society and participated in the society’s general meeting for the first time. Haga, a founding member of the society, was attending, and when I introduced myself and mentioned that I was from Amami, his face broke into a broad smile. “Ah, Amami, where I got my start as a photographer.” He continued, “As long as humans walk the earth, folk culture will continue to exist, but it’s important to distinguish between what needs to be preserved and what will be no great loss if it fades away.” Hearing those words renewed my ambition to continue photographing Amami.
Reestablishing Amami’s Identity
Folklore photography began attracting attention in the 1990s. The bursting of the bubble economy marked the end of gung-ho growth, creating self-doubt among the Japanese. “Identity” began to be reinterpreted as the characteristics of a group or region, which provided an opportunity for them to reevaluate their roots.
In 1995 I began publishing Horizon, a newsletter featuring Amami culture, nature, and people to acquaint readers with the islands’ identity, together with my wife as editor. Haga was fully on board with our endeavor and agreed to write about the photos he had taken in the 1950s; he continued to contribute material until 2009. His vivid recollections of the circumstances under which he had taken photos half a century earlier resonated with readers, who never failed to respond positively.
In 2021, Amami Ōshima and Tokunoshima, along with northern Okinawa and Iriomote, were registered as a UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site. Amami’s biodiversity sites attracted broad attention and reinforced the importance among Amami islanders of coexisting with our natural environment. It was around that time that Haga’s son Hinata, also a photographer, donated a digitalized collection of 20,000 of his father’s photographs to the Amami Museum and local communities. We must preserve the landscapes, customs, and people that Haga so vividly captured. Passing on the legacy of this invaluable collection will no doubt serve as a guide to the future for the islands’ descendants.
The black-and-white photos in this article were taken by Haga Hideo between 1955 and 1957.
(Originally written in Japanese. Text and photos by Hamada Futoshi. Banner photo: At left, a gathering on the shore on Okinoerabujima in 1955, captured by Haga Hideo, who lamented the passing of this tradition [© Haga Hideo]; at right: Tokunoshima’s hamaori, which preserves some elements of the gathering [© Hamada Futoshi].)