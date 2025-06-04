Ōshima: The Flavor of Sapporo’s Famed Miso Ramen in Edogawa

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

The signature ramen style in Sapporo, Hokkaido, is a rich miso broth. The legendary taste of one of the northern city’s leading ramen shops has been created anew at Ōshima, in the Funabori district of the eastern Tokyo city of Edogawa.

The owner and chef at Edogawa’s Ōshima trained for 12 years at the famed Sapporo shop Sumire. A sip of the shop’s flagship miso ramen broth, jam-packed with the taste of Sapporo, brings rich aromas flooding across the palate. This ramen’s primary characteristic is the technique of stir-frying the soup base in a wok. That one extra step maximizes the miso’s aroma and richness. Ōshima matches that Sumire style of miso with the kick of garlic and ginger for a unique miso ramen with influence right from the source.

Address: 6-7-13 Funabori, Edogawa, Tokyo

Official website: https://ooshima-funabori.com/

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Miso ramen from Ōshima. ¥920. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)