Nagao Chūkasoba: A New Take on Aomori’s Tsugaru “Niboshi” Ramen in Kanda

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen
Nagao Chūkasoba: A New Take on Aomori’s Tsugaru “Niboshi” Ramen in KandaFood and Drink Culture Society Travel
Nagao Chūkasoba’s prime dish features profoundly flavorful stock from niboshi, or dried sardines. The resulting soup is thick and brown, coating the noodles with flavor. The reason behind that depth is extravagant use of high-quality Aomori dried sardines stewed along with pork bones for a double-style soup. The niboshi umami washes over the tongue, maintaining the balance between seafood’s characteristic bittersweetness and the punch of the pork bone broth. The expansive flavors make it feel like you’re actually eating dried sardines. One you take a bite, you won’t be able to stop. It’s a bowl that turns conventional niboshi ramen on its head.
- Address: 1-7-108 Kanda Ogawamachi, Chiyoda, Tokyo
- Official website: https://naga-chu.com/
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Koku niboshi ramen from Nagao Chūkasoba. Pictured is a “full topping” bowl only available in a set meal. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)