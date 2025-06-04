Nagao Chūkasoba: A New Take on Aomori’s Tsugaru “Niboshi” Ramen in Kanda

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

Tsugaru ramen is a beloved version of Japan’s noodle dish from Aomori, in the far north of Honshū. The characteristic niboshi broth, made with plenty of flavorful dried fish, gives the bowls served at Kanda’s Nagao Chūkasoba a powerful impact and plenty of fans.

Nagao Chūkasoba’s prime dish features profoundly flavorful stock from niboshi, or dried sardines. The resulting soup is thick and brown, coating the noodles with flavor. The reason behind that depth is extravagant use of high-quality Aomori dried sardines stewed along with pork bones for a double-style soup. The niboshi umami washes over the tongue, maintaining the balance between seafood’s characteristic bittersweetness and the punch of the pork bone broth. The expansive flavors make it feel like you’re actually eating dried sardines. One you take a bite, you won’t be able to stop. It’s a bowl that turns conventional niboshi ramen on its head.

Address: 1-7-108 Kanda Ogawamachi, Chiyoda, Tokyo

Official website: https://naga-chu.com/

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Koku niboshi ramen from Nagao Chūkasoba. Pictured is a “full topping” bowl only available in a set meal. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)