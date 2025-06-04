The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

Mensōan Sunada: Handmade Noodles and Rich Chicken Broth from Shirakawa, Fukushima

Say “Fukushima ramen” and many will think of the dish from Kitakata, famed for its clear pork/soy broth. In the south of the prefecture Shirakawa ramen is kind, though, with its poultry broth paired with roughly shaped, handmade noodles. Try it at Sugamo’s Mensōan Sunada.