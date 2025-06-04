Aoshima Shokudō: “Shōga-jōyu” Ramen from Nagaoka, Niigata, in Akihabara

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

Niigata is a hotspot on the national ramen map, with fierce competition among various schools of noodles served there. One popular version is Nagaoka’s shōga-jōyu ramen, blending soy and tonkotsu stock with plenty of ginger. Long lines can be expected for diners hoping to enjoy this dish at Akihabara’s Aoshima Shokudō.

The base for Aoshima Shokudō’s ramen is a clear pork-bone broth. Most shops using tonkotsu broth struggle to deal with its sometimes overpowering smells. At Aoshima Shokudō, the chef went through a long process of trial and error before settling on adding ginger (shōga). This touch has the added benefit of bringing out the broth’s depth, as well as offering a surprisingly fresh aftertaste. The broth has a deep brown color, like a shōyu broth, but on the palate it is smooth and full of the gingery aroma. Its warming effect is another reason for this ramen’s popularity in the frigid cold of Niigata. This is a must-eat for any ramen fan.

Address: 3-20-1 Kanda Sakumachō, Chiyoda, Tokyo

Official website: http://www.aoshima-ramen.co.jp/

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Aoshima Ramen at Aoshima Shokudō. ¥900. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)