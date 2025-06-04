Aoshima Shokudō: “Shōga-jōyu” Ramen from Nagaoka, Niigata, in Akihabara

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen
Aoshima Shokudō: “Shōga-jōyu” Ramen from Nagaoka, Niigata, in AkihabaraFood and Drink Society Culture
The base for Aoshima Shokudō’s ramen is a clear pork-bone broth. Most shops using tonkotsu broth struggle to deal with its sometimes overpowering smells. At Aoshima Shokudō, the chef went through a long process of trial and error before settling on adding ginger (shōga). This touch has the added benefit of bringing out the broth’s depth, as well as offering a surprisingly fresh aftertaste. The broth has a deep brown color, like a shōyu broth, but on the palate it is smooth and full of the gingery aroma. Its warming effect is another reason for this ramen’s popularity in the frigid cold of Niigata. This is a must-eat for any ramen fan.
- Address: 3-20-1 Kanda Sakumachō, Chiyoda, Tokyo
- Official website: http://www.aoshima-ramen.co.jp/
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Aoshima Ramen at Aoshima Shokudō. ¥900. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)