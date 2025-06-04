Kan2ya: A Direct Descendant of Yokohama’s Original “Iekei” Ramen in Kamata

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

Yokohama’s iekei take on ramen is increasingly popular across Japan nowadays. With its robust soy/pork stock flavor and its endless options for fine-tuning your bowl to your liking, Kamata’s Kan2ya—a direct sister shop to the famed Yoshimuraya in Yokohama—is an ideal place to sample the iekei style.

The pleasure of iekei or “house style” ramen is the opportunity to customize it to your tastes. At Kan2ya (pronounced “Kanniya”), you are free to choose the firmness of the noodles, the richness of the broth, and the amount of fat topping. There are also a variety of additions like garlic, shredded ginger, tōbanjan spicy miso, or vinegar you can use to adjust the flavor to suit your mood. And, of course, you mustn’t forget the rice. Wrapping a bite of rice in broth-soaked seaweed is simply joyful, and eating that rice along with spinach or char siu pork topping from the bowl is the pinnacle of satisfaction.

Address: 7-1-10 Nishi Kamata, Ōta, Tokyo

Official website: https://kan2ya.com/

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Char Siu Men at Kan2ya. ¥1,100. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)