Kaku Masayoshi Misen: Nagoya’s Addictively Fiery Taiwan Ramen in Kanda and Shinbashi

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen
Kaku Masayoshi Misen: Nagoya’s Addictively Fiery Taiwan Ramen in Kanda and ShinbashiFood and Drink Travel Society Culture
Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, is home to an original “Taiwan-style” take on ramen that has come to several locations in Tokyo via the restaurant Misen. One of the spicier styles on our list.
Nagoya’s Taiwan-style ramen combines slow-stewed chicken broth with coarsely chopped chili peppers and plenty of garlic. Ground beef umami infuses the broth, as well, and the expansive flavor is habit-forming. In addition to ramen, the shop offers various small sides, and spreading a few out on the table along with some bottles of beer recreates the feel of a Taiwan night market.
- Address: 2F Kōbundō Bldg., 3-7-4 Uchi-Kanda, Chiyoda, Tokyo; 3-22-2 Shinbashi, Minato, Tokyo
- Official website: https://www.misen-ganso.jp/
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Taiwan ramen at Kaku Masayoshi Misen. ¥800. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)