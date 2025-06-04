Honke Daiichi Asahi: Decades of Kyoto’s Shōyu Ramen History in Shinjuku and Jinbōchō

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen
Honke Daiichi Asahi: Decades of Kyoto’s Shōyu Ramen History in Shinjuku and JinbōchōFood and Drink Culture Travel Society
The traditional Kyō-ryōri cuisine of Japan’s ancient capital relies on delicate dashi flavors, but the prefecture’s take on ramen relies instead on a more muscular shōyu broth. Honke Daiichi Asahi, in business in Kyoto since soon after the war, has brought its famed dishes to two locations in Tokyo for ramen fans.
The Char Siu Men at Honke Daiichi Asahi is based on a 100% tonkotsu pork-bone broth, but still has a surprisingly light aftertaste. The medium-thickness straight noodles have the perfect firmness, and the bowl is perfectly accented by moist, tender char siu pork, crisp bean sprouts, and aromatic Kyoto-grown kujōnegi scallions. It is a bowl that begs to be drained to the last drop.
- Address: 1F Tōhō Bldg., 1-13-7 Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo; 2-48-2 Kanda Jinbōchō, Chiyoda, Tokyo
- Official website: https://www.honke-daiichiasahi.com/
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Char Siu Men at Honke Daiichi Asahi. ¥1,130. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)