The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

Honke Daiichi Asahi: Decades of Kyoto’s Shōyu Ramen History in Shinjuku and Jinbōchō

The traditional Kyō-ryōri cuisine of Japan’s ancient capital relies on delicate dashi flavors, but the prefecture’s take on ramen relies instead on a more muscular shōyu broth. Honke Daiichi Asahi, in business in Kyoto since soon after the war, has brought its famed dishes to two locations in Tokyo for ramen fans.