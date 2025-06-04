Haruma: A Tokyo Rarity, Tokushima Ramen in Shinjuku

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

Tokyo is the world’s leading city for ramen, but shops specializing in the Tokushima version of the dish are surprisingly hard to find. One gem is Haruma, in Shinjuku, where fans can get their fix of the Shikoku style of raw egg atop the noodles.

The soup at Haruma, one of the few spots in Tokyo to enjoy the Tokushima take on ramen, is an orthodox Shikoku style of tonkotsu pork-bone broth with shōyu added. It is deeply flavorful and topped with sweet and spicy stewed pork belly. The straight noodles are medium-thick and chewy, matching the rich soup perfectly. A particular characteristic of Tokushima ramen is the raw egg topping, which presents a fascinating flavor variation something like sukiyaki when mixed in. The sweet and spicy soup and egg create a fascinating harmony.

Address: 1F ASP Nishi-Shinjuku Bldg., 7-11-2 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku, Tokyo

Official social media account: https://x.com/harumaramen

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: The Tokushima ramen with raw egg topping at Haruma. ¥1,100. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)