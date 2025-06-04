King-ken: Hiroshima’s Tongue-Tingling No-Soup Noodles in Kanda

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

The Hiroshima noodle outfit King-ken’s flagship dish is Shirunashi Tantanmen, a brothless version of the spicy noodle dish that balances tongue-tingling spice with umami flavor in a golden ratio, along with the powerful aroma of Sichuan pepper. Following the shop’s slogan “Yes! Thirty times!” and thoroughly mix the noodles and sauce to bring about a full taste of the soy sauce, spices, and chili-oil base, followed up by a tingly Sichuan kick. The flavor and spice of chili oil linger on and keep you wanting more.

Address: 2-13-7 Kajichō, Chiyoda, Tokyo

Official website: https://kingken.world/

