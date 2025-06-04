Tanaka Shōten: Authentic Hakata Flavor and Aroma in Adachi

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

Hakata ramen is nationally famed for its creamy pork-bone broth and slender, straight noodles, to be refilled time and again with additional kaedama orders. Tanaka Shōten, near Adachi’s Rokuchō Station, offers an authentic take on the Kyūshū classic.

Tanaka Shōten’s pride, its tonkotsu broth, is made by simmering a whole hog, head to hoof, for three days straight. It has all the pork flavor you could want without any unpleasantly off flavors, bringing enormously rich umami with each spoonful. The extra thin, straight noodles are sent straight from Fukuoka. Because they go soft quickly, customers can’t order extra-large servings, but are encouraged to keep eating with freshly boiled kaedama refills.

In keeping with the Hakata tradition of finishing up a night’s drinking with a bowl, this shop stays open until 4:00 am. It is often packed full even in the middle of the night, so it’s like a taste of Hakata both in the bowl and out.

Address: 2-14-6 Hitotsuya, Adachi, Tokyo

Official website: https://tanaka-shoten.net/

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Ramen from Tanaka Shōten. ¥720. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)