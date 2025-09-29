The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

Chūkasoba Kōyōken: The Higashinari, Osaka Birthplace of Takaida-kei’s Thick Noodles

Kōyōken has its roots in a yatai food stall launched in 1953, before ramen was a mainstay in Japan’s cuisine. The restaurant is loved to this day by diners coming for the original Takaida-kei noodles, treasured for their thickness and robust flavor.