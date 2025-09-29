Chūkasoba Kōyōken: The Higashinari, Osaka Birthplace of Takaida-kei’s Thick Noodles

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen
Chūkasoba Kōyōken: The Higashinari, Osaka Birthplace of Takaida-kei’s Thick NoodlesFood and Drink Travel
Kōyōken has its roots in a yatai food stall launched in 1953, before ramen was a mainstay in Japan’s cuisine. The restaurant is loved to this day by diners coming for the original Takaida-kei noodles, treasured for their thickness and robust flavor.
The first time you try a bowl of noodles at Kōyōken, you might wonder if it even is ramen. It is easy to mistake it for udon at first, given the super-thick and chewy noodles. Those noodles match the chicken-based broth and rich soy-sauce flavoring for an impressive, richly flavorful bowl that’s frankly habit forming.
- Address: 3-20-14 Fukae-Minami, Higashinari, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture
- Official social media account: https://x.com/taishou3rd (Japanese)
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Char Siu Men at Chūkasoba Kōyōken, ¥900. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)