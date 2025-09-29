24-Hour Tonkotsu at Kinryū Ramen’s Dōtonbori Branch in Chūō, Osaka

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

The green dragon and red backdrop of this ramen shop are a famed sight in the Dōtonbori district, advertising reliably delicious bowls of noodles at any hour of the day or night.

Ever since the 1993 launch of its Dōtonbori branch, the fourth for this Osaka noodle mainstay, this shop has been treasured both by tourists and locals on their way home after a night out in the bustling entertainment district. It has grown into an Osaka symbol. The foundational dish, the simply named Ramen, stands out for its surprisingly light tonkotsu pork bone broth. The pale, cloudy broth poured over thin noodles looks at first glimpse like Hakata ramen, but Kinryū Ramen’s real uniqueness is in the freedom of choice it offers. The shop has an array of free toppings like chopped Chinese chive, kimchi, and garlic so you can customize your bowl.

A late-night bowl might cause some regret the next morning, but my own recommendation is a heaping helping of chili-pepper seasoned Chinese chive. Of course, a proper dose of garlic is always a winner. It’s a lot of fun to explore the freedom. As you’d expect from a Dōtonbori shop, it’s open around the clock, another reason for its popularity.

Address: 1-7-26 Dōtonbori, Chūō, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture

Official website: https://kinryuramen.com/home/goldendragon/

(Originally published in Japanese: Ramen at Kinryū Ramen Dōtonbori Branch. ¥800. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)