An Obsession with Natural Ingredients in Nishi, Osaka, at Kadoya Shokudō Sōhonten

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

Kadoya Sōhonten played a key role in the revitalization of Osaka’s ramen scene from the early 2000s onward, keeping things simple with its honest pursuit of the best possible bowl of shōyu ramen.

Kadoya’s most popular dish, the simple Chūkasoba, is the pinnacle of shōyu ramen orthodoxy. The soup is filled with flavor pulled from Nagoya kōchin chicken, salmon shavings, konbu kelp, and scallops, and mixed with a secret soy sauce base passed down from its founding.

The umami hits first on tasting, quickly spreading and growing in complexity. The house-made char siu pork and menma bamboo shoots used as toppings are not relegated to supporting roles but sit right there at center stage. This is a bowl that aims right for the hearts of Osakans, created in the unwavering pursuit of a delicious bowl of ramen.

Address: 4-16-13 Shinmachi, Nishi, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture

Official social media account: https://www.instagram.com/kadoya.shokudou

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Chūkasoba from Kadoya Shokudō Sōhonten. ¥1,450. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)