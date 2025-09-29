Playfulness and Sincerity in Equal Measure at Jinrui Mina Menrui in Yodogawa, Osaka

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

In front of Osaka’s Minamikata Station is Jinrui Mina Menrui, a playful-looking ramen shop with a decidedly serious approach to crafting tasty bowls for its customers.

The look of this ramen is quite “now,” with a simple elegance. The real key, the flavor, is more delicate than imagined. The seafood/shōyu based soup balances the umami of dashi stock and the sweetness of the soy sauce for a gentle, palate-filling flavor. The house-made, ultrathick noodles have a pleasant chewy texture, and the thick slices of char siu pork overflow with meaty goodness. The shopfront is filled with a sense of playfulness—even the eatery’s name means something like “human beings are all noodle beings”—but the ramen itself is dead on. It’s not just a show, it’s serious food.

Address: 1-12-15 Nishi-Nakajima, Yodogawa, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture

Official website: https://www.jinrui-minamenrui.com/

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Ramen Genten [Usugiri Yakibuta] from Jinrui Mina Menrui. ¥847. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)