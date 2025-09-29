Torisoba Zagin: Artful Bowls to Redefine Ramen in Nishi, Osaka

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

For an entirely new visual take on the dish of ramen, head to Torisoba Zagin, where striking servings of fried gobō rest atop a bed of foamed broth in a deliciously creative delicacy.

These bowls, which some say are “redefining ramen,” enchant diners with artistic beauty and elegant flavor. The flagship dish, Torisoba, is topped with carefully arranged fried burdock root strips creating a bowl of art. The soup maximizes the chicken umami, but despite its rich flavor it has a clean aftertaste. For serving, the soup is beaten to a foam. This gives it a gentle mouthfeel and brings out a mellow tone in the overall flavor. It truly is an experience that rewrites diners’ idea of ramen.

Address: 1-19-2 Edobori, Nishi-ku, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture

Official social media account: https://www.instagram.com/torisobazagin (Japanese)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Torisoba from Torisoba Zagin. ¥990. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)