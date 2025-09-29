Mugi to Mensuke: Bowls of Michelin Guide Magic in Kita, Osaka

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen
Mugi to Mensuke: Bowls of Michelin Guide Magic in Kita, OsakaFood and Drink Culture Society Travel
Mugi to Mensuke, in Osaka’s Kita Ward, is wildly popular, with a line of diners snaking out of the door whenever it is serving. Its house-made noodles and perfectly balanced broth have earned it a spot on the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list every year since 2020.
It is no exaggeration to call this one of most prominent ramen shops in Osaka right now. At first glance, the shōyu ramen looks to be a simple bowl, but the perfection it achieves is unrivaled. The base for the soup is a broth made carefully from Hinaijidori chicken and guinea fowl with great depth, bringing a full, rich flavor. That soup is matched in a delicate balance with easy-eating, silky, medium-thickness noodles made on the premises. This bowl shows that Osaka’s ramen is something to show off to the world.
- Address: 3-4-12 Toyosaki, Kita-ku, Osaka, Osaka Prefecture
- Official social media account: https://x.com/mugitomensuke (Japanese)
Banner photo: Kuradashi Shōyu Soba from Mugi to Mensuke. ¥1,250. Note: Menu changes regularly. © Yamakawa Daisuke.