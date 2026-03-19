Tsukesoba Kanda Katsumoto: A Fresh Take on Tsukemen Dipping Noodles

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen
Tsukesoba Kanda Katsumoto: A Fresh Take on Tsukemen Dipping NoodlesFood and Drink Culture Lifestyle
The tsukemen dish, with noodles served separately from the soup to dip them in, is taken to a new level at Kanda Katsumoto. A noodle maker’s suggestion to provide two types of noodle has proved to be a hit among aficionados.
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Double the Noodles, Double the Dipping Pleasure
Fushichō Karasu of Asakusa Kaikarō came up with the idea for the double-noodle style of tsukemen. Thin noodles with a firm body bring out the umami of the clear chintan soup for a more powerful flavor experience, while the smooth, flat noodles slide over the tongue to put gentle focus on the soup’s aroma. The clear soup’s chicken flavor and shōyu aroma can both take center stage depending on the noodles chosen, making for a uniquely enjoyable ramen meal.
- Address: Sarugakuchō Bldg., 1-2-4. Kanda-Sarugakuchō, Chiyoda, Tokyo
- Official social media account: https://x.com/kanda_katsumoto (Japanese)
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Chintan Tsukesoba at Tsukesoba Kanda Katsumoto. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)