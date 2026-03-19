The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

Tsukesoba Kanda Katsumoto: A Fresh Take on Tsukemen Dipping Noodles

The tsukemen dish, with noodles served separately from the soup to dip them in, is taken to a new level at Kanda Katsumoto. A noodle maker’s suggestion to provide two types of noodle has proved to be a hit among aficionados.