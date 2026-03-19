Ginza Hachigou: Fresh Ramen Flavor from France-Trained Chef

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

With a chef who honed his skills in France, this noodle shop in the ritzy Ginza district promises an elegant ramen experience, and has the Michelin Bib Gourmand mark to prove it.

Michelin-Recognized Noodles in Ginza

Ginza Hachigou’s ramen has a clear soup built around chicken, with toppings of cured ham, shellfish, and pot herbs that linger on in the palate. The delicate soup is matched with thin noodles that still maintain a firm core, bringing out the soup’s aroma with each mouthful. The noodles themselves are packed with satisfying wheaty flavor. Another selling point is how the flavor remains powerful even as the soup cools.

Address: 1F Daiichi Hanabusa Bldg., 3-14-2 Ginza, Chūō, Tokyo

Official social media account: https://x.com/ginza_hachigou (Japanese)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Ginza Hachigou’s Special Chūkasoba. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)