Old-Fashioned Shōyu Ramen Perfected at Ramen Daishi

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

The simple shōyu ramen, with medium-thick noodles in a clear soy broth, is a classic of the genre that “tastes like home” to many noodle fans. A perfect version is available at Ramen Daishi in Tokyo’s Yushima district.

A Supremely Respectful Take on a Classic

The clear soup at Ramen Daishi in Yushima Bunkyō, starts with the gentle flavor of chicken, followed by the aroma and clean finish of soy sauce, all supported by fatty richness. It offers flavor that’s gentle yet deep, orthodox yet refined. The medium-thick noodles are tender and smooth, carrying the soup’s chicken and shōyu aroma forward, and bringing the flavor of wheat flour between the teeth. The simplicity itself shows off the noodle artisan’s skill.

Address: 1F Satō Bldg., 2-1-2 Yushima, Bunkyō, Tokyo

Official social media account: https://x.com/ramendaishi (Japanese)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Ramen from Ramen Daishi. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)