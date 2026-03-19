Do Miso Kyōbashi: Robust Soup and Thick Noodles for the Ultimate in Rich Miso Ramen

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen
Do Miso Kyōbashi: Robust Soup and Thick Noodles for the Ultimate in Rich Miso RamenFood and Drink Culture
Tokyo has surprisingly few ramen shops specializing in truly deep miso broth experiences. One is Do Miso, a standout shop in Kyōbashi pairing firm noodles with rich miso in every bite.
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Thick Noodles and Miso that Packs a Punch
The thick, firm noodles at Do Miso, in the Kyōbashi area east of Tokyo Station, handle the soup’s saltiness and fat content strike without faltering. Their deep wheat flavor blends with the rich soup with every bite, for a bowl that truly showcases the role of the noodles in ramen.
- Address: 1F Sennari Bldg, 3-4-3 Kyōbashi, Chūō, Tokyo
- Official blog: livedoor.jp/do_miso (Japanese)
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Do Miso’s Toku Miso Kotteri Ramen. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)