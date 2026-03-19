Akihabara’s Menzin Saitō: Addictive Bowls of Thick Noodles in Wagyū-Based Broth

The Ever-Evolving Culture of Ramen

In Tokyo’s tech and pop-culture hub of Akihabara is Menzin Saitō, a ramen shop providing habit-forming bowls of burly noodles in delectable beef broth.

Bold Noodles, Big Beef Flavor

The soup at Menzin Saitō in Tokyo’s eastern Akihabara district is a rich, creamy paitan broth carefully created with a wagyū base. Pair this with thick, flat, hand-kneaded noodles that bring astonishing firmness, and you end up with an elevated soup flavor woven into a thoroughly pleasant eating experience. The flavorful oil from the stir-fried vegetable topping blends with the soup to help round out a dish that can only be called addictive.

Address: 1F Morimoto Bldg., 3-1 Kanda-Sakumachō, Chiyoda, Tokyo

Official social media account: https://x.com/menzinsait90982 (Japanese)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Wagyū Paitan Tanmen from Menzin Saitō. © Yamakawa Daisuke.)