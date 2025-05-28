Getting to Know the Many Different Faces of Japanese Fu

Getting to Know the Many Different Faces of Japanese FuFood and Drink Culture Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
A versatile ingredient, fu made from wheat gluten appears in a vast array of Japanese cuisine, bolstering meals, brightening dishes, or providing a hearty snack. Below are some of the many different types and uses of fu.
Temari-fu
Awa-fu
Nama-fu dengaku
Fu-manjū
Komachi-fu
Hana-fu
Yaki-fu formed like colorful flowers. It is often used to brighten or add a seasonal touch to dishes.
Kuruma-fu
A wheel-shaped yaki-fu. As it retains its chewiness in liquids, it is used in soups and simmered dishes or is soaked in sweet or savory marinades. A popular recipe resembling French toast features grilled kuruma-fu slathered in syrup and toppings like fresh fruit.
Ita-fu
A flat-type of yaki-fu used in soups and as a meat substitute in stir-fried and simmered dishes.
Uzumaki-fu
A small, rolled yaki-fu used to add a decorative and chewy element to soups, broths, and other dishes.
Chōji-fu
A thick, rectangular yaki-fu from Shiga Prefecture. It features as the main or minor ingredient in a variety of cooking, including shōjin ryōri (Buddhist vegetarian cuisine).
Abura-fu
An oblong, deep-fried fu associated with northern Miyagi Prefecture. It features in the dish abura-fu don, in which it is simmered in broth with other ingredients and served over rice.
(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)