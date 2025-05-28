Getting to Know the Many Different Faces of Japanese Fu

A look at the diverse types of fu and ways the gluten-rich ingredient is used in Japanese cuisine.

A versatile ingredient, fu made from wheat gluten appears in a vast array of Japanese cuisine, bolstering meals, brightening dishes, or providing a hearty snack. Below are some of the many different types and uses of fu.

Temari-fu



Shaped like traditional embroidered temari balls, this type of yaki-fu (baked or roasted fu) provides a festive addition to seasonal and celebratory dishes, particularly soups. (© Pixta)

Awa-fu



A type of nama-fu (boiled or steamed fu) containing millet flour. (© Pixta)

Nama-fu dengaku



Nama-fu like awa-fu or varieties containing mochi and other types of starchy flour that are served with a coating of sweetened miso paste. (© Pixta)

Fu-manjū



Steamed dumplings made with nama-fu, fragrant yomogi (mugwort), and stuffed with adzuki paste or other sweet fillings. (© Pixta)

Komachi-fu



Small yaki-fu used in soups, stews, and as garnish. (© Pixta)



(© Pixta)

Hana-fu

Yaki-fu formed like colorful flowers. It is often used to brighten or add a seasonal touch to dishes.



(© Pixta)

Kuruma-fu

A wheel-shaped yaki-fu. As it retains its chewiness in liquids, it is used in soups and simmered dishes or is soaked in sweet or savory marinades. A popular recipe resembling French toast features grilled kuruma-fu slathered in syrup and toppings like fresh fruit.



(© Pixta)



(© Pixta)

Ita-fu

A flat-type of yaki-fu used in soups and as a meat substitute in stir-fried and simmered dishes.



(© Pixta)

Uzumaki-fu

A small, rolled yaki-fu used to add a decorative and chewy element to soups, broths, and other dishes.



(© Pixta)



(© Pixta)

Chōji-fu

A thick, rectangular yaki-fu from Shiga Prefecture. It features as the main or minor ingredient in a variety of cooking, including shōjin ryōri (Buddhist vegetarian cuisine).



(© Pixta)

Abura-fu

An oblong, deep-fried fu associated with northern Miyagi Prefecture. It features in the dish abura-fu don, in which it is simmered in broth with other ingredients and served over rice.



(© Pixta)

