Tasty Takenoko: Classic Ways to Enjoy Bamboo Shoots

Building Blocks: The Basic Ingredients Behind Japan’s Flavors

Takenoko is a delicacy of spring, but today bamboo shoots are available year-round in handy packs that let you enjoy their flavors at any time. A look at some classic ways to prepare this ingredient.

Takenoko-gohan

This simple bamboo shoot rice dish, flavored with dashi stock, is often topped with a garnish of kinome (young sanshō Japanese pepper leaves).



(© Pixta)

Tosa-ni

Named after the former Tosa province (now Kōchi Prefecture), where katsuobushi bonito flakes are a specialty, this dish is created by gently mixing those flakes with takenoko that has been simmered in dashi stock.



(© Pixta)

Wakatake-ni

This dish is a combination of two spring specialties, takenoko from the mountains and wakame seaweed from the ocean. It can be enjoyed in any season as vacuum-packed takenoko and salted wakame are always available.



(© Pixta)

Takenoko-kinome-ae

White miso (Saikyō miso), softened with dashi stock, and chopped kinome leaves are mixed together to create a coating for the bamboo shoots. The fresh green makes it visually pleasing too.



(© Pixta)

Chikuzen-ni

This is a filling dish brimming with simmered ingredients, including takenoko, gobō burdock root, carrots, renkon lotus root, and other root vegetables, along with konnyaku chunks made from konjac root and pieces of chicken.



(© PaylessImages—Adobe.com)

Chinjao-rōsu

While originally Chinese cuisine, this pepper steak dish has become a familiar home-cooked favorite in Japan. Major food manufacturers have created ready-to-use sauces allowing people to easily prepare this Chinese treat by simply frying up strips of takenoko, green pepper, and beef.



(© Pixta)

Related Content

Find out more about bamboo shoots in “Takenoko: Bamboo Shoots in Japanese Cuisine.”

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)