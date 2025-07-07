Delicious Ways to Enjoy the Versatility of Shiso

Building Blocks: The Basic Ingredients Behind Japan’s Flavors

The fragrant shiso leaf, sometimes called ōba, imparts a fresh flavor to any dish it gets added to, and can even bring a taste of Japan to Western-style cooking. A look at some ways to enjoy this ingredient.

Chicken Cheese Katsu

This is popular as a side dish in bentō lunches, as well as a snack to accompany alcohol. The person who thought to combine shiso and cheese was a genius!



(© Pixta)

Mentaiko Pasta

Adding chopped aojiso leaves as a topping to this dish of freshly cooked pasta covered in mentaiko (spicy pollock roe) transforms it instantly from Italian into Japanese cuisine.



(© Pixta)

Shisovese

A twist on the classic Italian sauce Pesto alla Genovese, using shiso instead of basil leaves. It has a light, refreshing aftertaste.



(© Pixta)

Wafū Hamburg Steak

Usually served with a rich demi-glace sauce, the addition of shiso and grated daikon as an alternative topping makes this meaty mainstay a healthier Japanese-style dish.



(© Pixta)

Ika-no-nigari

Aojiso pairs well with this squid sushi, giving an attractive glimpse of green between the white of the ika and the sushi rice.



(© Pixta)

Shisomaki

To create this dish, miso, kneaded together with sesame seeds, crushed walnuts, and sugar, is wrapped in shiso leaves and shallow-fried. It is a local dish enjoyed throughout the Tōhoku area, including Miyagi, Iwate, and Yamagata Prefectures. It can be found at all the michi no eki roadside rest areas and souvenir shops in that region.



(© Pixta)

Related Content

Find out more about shiso in “Shiso: A Small Leaf with a Huge Role in Japanese Dishes.”

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Kama-age shirasudon, a rice bowl dish topped with boiled whitebait and garnished with chopped and whole shiso. © Pixta.)