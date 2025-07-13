Dishes for Enjoying the Subtle Flavor of Wakame Seaweed

Building Blocks: The Basic Ingredients Behind Japan’s Flavors

Wakame seaweed is commonly eaten in miso soup, but can be enjoyed in many other kinds of dishes.

Wakame Miso Soup

Wakame is a standard ingredient in miso soup. Starting with the popular combination of wakame and tōfu, the tōfu can be swapped out for any number of other ingredients, including aburaage (deep fried tōfu), cabbage, or potato.



(© Pixta)

Wakame-gohan

Most people are familiar with this simple rice dish, comprised of cooked rice mixed with wakame, mirin, and sesame seeds, as it is served for school lunch. Many people eat it at home too.



(© Pixta)

Wakame no sunomono

This is a vinegared side dish popular in summer. It is usually combined with cucumber. Transform it into something special by adding octopus or kanikama crab sticks.



(© Pixta)

Wakatake-ni

This dish is a combination of two spring specialties, takenoko from the mountains and wakame seaweed from the ocean. It can be enjoyed in any season as vacuum-packed takenoko and salted wakame are always available. (Also introduced in Tasty Takenoko: Classic Ways to Enjoy Bamboo Shoots)



Wakatake-ni (© Pixta)

Wakame Ramen

The subtle flavor of the wakame goes well with the oily broth and thick slices of char siu pork.



Wakame Ramen (© Pixta)

Kizami-mekabu

At the base of wakame is what is known as mekabu, the flowering sprout that is thick and hard, a completely different texture to the leaves. Perhaps its greatest characteristic is that it becomes incredibly slimy when blanched, making it almost impossible to hold. When preparing it at home, it is best to cut it into shreds before cooking. It is sold at supermarkets ready-shredded. Its sliminess is due to fucoidan, a water-soluble fiber that helps regulate gut health. A lot of people like to eat this mixed together with other similarly sticky foods like nattō or okra.



(© Pixta)

Related Content

Find out more about wakame in “Wakame: A Popular Seaweed Available in Many Forms All Year Round.”

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Bukkake udon noodles served cold with various toppings, including wakame. © Pixta.)