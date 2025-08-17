Shiokara Delicacies: The Perfect Accompaniment for Rice and Alcohol

Building Blocks: The Basic Ingredients Behind Japan’s Flavors

Made with squid or other seafood, the fermented food shiokara has a distinctive umami taste.

Shiokara is a fermented food, most commonly made with squid, but it can use other kinds of seafood too. Depending on the type, as well as the region where it is made, shiokara goes by different names. As they all have a rich, mature umami taste, it is a popular accompaniment both for rice and alcohol.

Amaebi Shiokara

The plump texture and subtle sweetness of the amaebi (sweet shrimp) pair well for this type of shiokara.



(© Pixta)

Hotaruika Shiokara

This charming shiokara is made with small hotaruika (firefly squid) kept whole.



(© Pixta)

Shutō

This type of shiokara uses the innards (stomach and intestines) of katsuo (bonito). It is a specialty of Kōchi Prefecture, the top region in Japan for katsuo catches. The Chinese characters for the name of this dish, 酒盗 (shutō) literally mean “sake-stealing” and it derives from a feudal lord who once praised it by saying “this is so delicious, it makes me want to steal sake.”



(© Pixta)

Konowata

This is shiokara made from the intestines of namako, or sea cucumber. As only a few grams can be extracted from each namako, it is considered a rare delicacy. In fact, it is regarded as one of Japan’s three great delicacies, along with uni (sea urchin) and karasumi (salted, dried mullet roe). Even so, the first person who took it upon themselves to try sea cucumber intestines was remarkable.



(© Pixta)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Shiokara with cream cheese, a menu item at izakaya. © Pixta.)