Katsuobushi Adds a Sprinkle of Elegance to a Whole Range of Dishes

Building Blocks: The Basic Ingredients Behind Japan’s Flavors

Cured bonito, or katsuo, turns into katsuobushi when flaked or shaved finely. This versatile ingredient is key to enjoying the dishes described below, along with plenty of other offerings in Japanese cuisine.

Katsuobushi-gohan

This is a simple dish of freshly cooked rice topped with ample amounts of thinly-shaved hana-katsuo. That alone is delicious, but topping it with an egg yolk makes it taste heavenly.



(© Pixta)

Okaka Onigiri

In recent times, specialty shops and convenience stores have been bringing out a constant range of new and creative types of onigiri rice balls. In contrast, the classic okaka onigiri, with its simple filling of katsuobushi mixed with soy sauce, has a mild, comforting flavor.



(© Pixta)

Hōrensō Ohitashi and Hiyayakko

Hōrensō ohitashi, blanched spinach steeped in dashi, and hiyayakko chilled tōfu are both dishes that always come topped with katsuobushi. While they can be enjoyed without, this extra addition makes a whole world of difference.



Hōrensō ohitashi (left) and hiyayakko. (© Pixta)

Tosa-ni

This specialty dish, named after the former Tosa province (now Kōchi Prefecture), is made by adding katsuobushi to the soup, giving it a rich umami flavor. When people think of tosa-ni they have an image of simmered takenoko bamboo shoots; however, it is fine to use other ingredients like new potatoes and konnyaku (konjac). The region is known for single-line fishing of bonito and katsuobushi has been produced here since ancient times.



(© Pixta)

Yaki-udon

Katsuobushi is a perfect match for the savory sauce used in this dish of stir-fried udon noodles. Yaki-udon, yakisoba, okonomiyaki, takoyaki—all these sauce-based dishes taste even better topped with katsuobushi.



(© Pixta)

Related Content

For a detailed look at this ingredient, see “Katsuobushi: The True Umami of Japanese Cuisine.”

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: A finely presented okonomiyaki savory cabbage pancake © Pixta.)