“Konnyaku”: Delicious and Guilt-Free Dining

Building Blocks: The Basic Ingredients Behind Japan’s Flavors

Konnyaku adds a firm texture and decorative touch to a variety of hearty dishes. What is more, it is low in calories and high in dietary fiber.

Miso Dengaku

These blocks of konnyaku are usually served on skewers, covered in rich, sweet miso sauce.



Sashimi Konnyaku

This type of konnyaku is made using high-quality konjac powder, giving it a moist, jelly-like texture. It has a refreshing taste that makes it a great summer side dish. It goes well with ginger-infused soy sauce or vinegared miso.



Motsu-ni

Chunks of konnyaku adds texture to this stew of offal and vegetables, with the chewy pieces absorbing the rich flavors of the other ingredients.



Tama-konnyaku

This type of konnyaku is a specialty of Yamaga Prefecture, where it known as tama-kon and regarded as a soul food. The konnyaku is formed into spheres around three centimeters in diameter and simmered in soy sauce. They are sold on skewers at festivals and other events and are perfect for eating on the go.



Shirataki and Ito-konnyaku

Both of these types of konnyaku are thread-like in appearance, but shirataki is made by pushing konnyaku paste through a noodle press, while ito-konnyaku is traditionally formed by finely slicing blocks of konnyaku. Today, though, both types are typically made using the same method and are distinguished by their thickness. There are also regional variations like tsuki-konnyaku, a thicker variety popular in western Japan called.



Sukiyaki

The main ingredient of sukiyaki is beef, but the addition of shirataki, simmered to amply soak up the broth, adds a hearty texture to the dish.



