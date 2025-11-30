A Golden Citrus Sensation: Brightening Dishes with Yuzu

Building Blocks: The Basic Ingredients Behind Japan’s Flavors

The yuzu has long been a celebrated, tangy citrus addition to Japanese cuisine. Read on to see some of the dishes where it features most prominently.

Suimono

This clear soup is perfected by simply adding a little sliced yuzu peel before serving. It is great added to zōni (mochi rice cake soup) too, especially at the New Year. As you lift the bowl to your lips, the refreshing aroma of the yuzu is sure brighten your mood.



Yuzu Daikon

Thinly cut yuzu completes this dish of sweet and sour pickled daikon radish. The ingredients pair well and act as a palate cleanser.



Yuzu Miso

Here, grated yuzu peel, along with yuzu juice, is mixed into sweetened miso for use as a topping or glaze. It is particularly good for adding to steamed satoimo (Japanese taro), thick slices of simmered furofuki daikon, or dengaku skewered food like tōfu.



Yūan-yaki

For this, ingredients are marinated in equal parts soy sauce, sake, mirin, and yuzu juice, and then grilled. The dish is named after its creator, Kitamura Yūan, an Edo-period tea ceremony master.



Yuzu Ponzu

This seasoning, made by mixing yuzu juice with soy sauce and mirin, is a must for nabe, or Japanese hotpot. It is refreshingly tangy and goes down easily. While you can buy ready-made versions in the shops, nothing beats the aroma of homemade yuzu ponzu.



Yuzu Koshō

This condiment is made by mixing the grated peel of green, unripe yuzu with chopped green chili peppers and salt to form a paste. The fresh zing of the chili and subtle bitterness of the peel are a perfect combination.



Yuzugama

Here, the top of the yuzu is removed and the inside hollowed out to create a decorative serving dish. It is used on special occasions, such as when presenting osechi ryōri New Year food and celebratory meals. Beautiful in appearance, it also infuses the cuisine with a wonderful aroma.



Yubeshi

A type of Japanese wagashi confectionery, this yuzu mochi comes in several flavors and shapes, including soy-sauce-based mochi with walnuts. The one introduced here is a preserved variation, made by stuffing miso, nuts, and rice flour into a yuzugama, which is sealed and steamed, and then dried. Thought to have originated in the late Heian Period (794–1185), this delicacy takes several months to produce and is still enjoyed in various regions today. It is cut into small pieces and served as an accompaniment to tea or sake.



