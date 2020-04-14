Fukuoka: Kyūshū’s Asian Gateway Adds Fresh Layers to a Long History

The city of Fukuoka is one of Japan’s most energetic regional centers. A February 2020 estimate puts the population at 1.60 million, making Fukuoka the fifth most populous of Japan’s major cities, and it enjoys a rate of municipal population growth surpassed only by Kawasaki. As Japanese society as a whole grapples with the serious issues of a low birthrate and an aging population, the growth strategy formulated by the city of Fukuoka to counter this trend focuses on the revitalization of the region through support for start-ups, tourism, and MICE (meetings, incentive travel, conventions, and events) initiatives.

In May 2014, the city was selected as a national strategic special zone for the creation of global business and employment, and it is engaged in active support for those starting businesses. As measured by the percentage of all enterprises that are less than one year old, Fukuoka had the highest new business startup rate in Japan in 2013 through 2015, and also in 2018, and a relatively high proportion of these businesses are started by young people. (Due to incomplete data for other cities in 2016 and 2017, Fukuoka’s overall rank during this period is unclear, although it is consistently among the top-ranking cities, according to the Fukuoka Asia Urban Research Center.) According to tourism statistics for Fukuoka, in 2018, a total of 3.09 million foreign nationals entered Japan via Fukuoka in 2018, a 2.6-fold increase in the space of five years. Fully 51% of these overseas visitors are from South Korea, and the addition of visitors from Taiwan, mainland China, and Hong Kong bring the total for these four Asian neighbors to 74.8% of the overall number.

Fukuoka has had maritime connections with the Korean peninsula and the Eurasian continent for over 2,000 years, and was the first part of Japan to be exposed to foreign culture. The city has fostered new forms of production and business and overcame unprecedented threats, while continuing to flourish as a wealthy and lively city. In fact, the way the Fukuoka of today has attempted to harness start-ups and international ties as a source of economic vitality appears to be a manifestation of the city’s DNA, passed down from generation to generation.

A Gateway to Diplomacy and Trade in Ancient Japan

The Fukuoka plains were the first place in Japan where rice was cultivated in wet paddies, using a technique that is believed to have been brought to Japan from the Korean peninsula over 2,500 years ago. A 1978 survey established that at the site of the Itazuke ruins (Hakata-ku, Fukuoka), the remains of a moated settlement, irrigation trenches and dams were used to control the flow of water. The Itazuke ruins therefore represent one of the oldest agricultural settlements in the country.





The King of Nakoku Gold Seal, a national treasure, signifies the beginning of diplomatic relations with China by the local ruler of the time. According to the Treatise on the Dongyi, a volume of the Chinese historical text Book of the Later Han, in 57 CE Emperor Gwangwu gave a seal and cordon (believed to be a reference to the Gold Seal) to a vassal of Wa no Nakoku. The current archaeological consensus is that this is a reference to the Nakoku state on the shores of Hakata Bay.





For the later Han, the visitation of envoys from afar after peace had been restored was a happy occurrence that expressed the virtue of the emperor. Nakoku exercised diplomacy with an understanding of the situation on the continent. Established by no later than the first century BCE, Nakoku is believed to have survived into at least the third century CE. Central Nakoku is believed to correspond to an area in modern day Fukuoka that spans from Hakata-ku to the neighboring inland city of Kasuga. Nakoku may therefore be described as the origins of a 2,000-year-old city.

In the Heian period (794–1185), Fukuoka’s diplomatic functions were performed in a building called the Kōrokan, under the governance of the central regime in the kinai, the capital region around what is now Kyoto and Nara. The Kōrokan fell under the jurisdiction of Kyūshū’s regional government, the Dazaifu, and was used to entertain envoys and merchants from overseas. The Kōrokan was also the place from which envoys and Buddhist priests bound for Tang dynasty China set off. Even after the practice of sending envoys to China was discontinued, the Kōrokan maintained ties with foreign merchants, and went from being a hub for diplomacy to a trading center. The goods brought by these traders were referred to as karamono, and were highly prized by the Japanese. Luxury goods indispensable to the imperial court, these karamono also had a great impact on Japanese culture.

Altogether, the Kōrokan in its various roles served as the frontline of foreign diplomacy and trade in ancient Japan for a total of 400 years, from the second half of the seventh century until the first half of the eleventh century. If we consider Japan to be the easternmost point on the Silk Road, Hakata Bay was its initial gateway.

The Golden Days of Trade

In the latter half of the eleventh century, the Kōrokan finally ceded its role as a center for trade to the city of Hakata. Trade was the domain of Song merchants living in Hakata, and the district in which they lived was referred to as the Hakata Tōbō—Japan’s first Chinatown. Hakata bustled with Song maritime merchants, Japanese merchants, and artisans, as karamono were taken to Kyoto and the Kamakura home of the shogunate, where they were highly prized. It was also these Chinese traders who supported the construction of Zen temples, and they increasingly lived among the Japanese.









The Yuan dynasty, the Mongolian kingdom established on the continent, waged two attacks on northern Kyūshū as part of the Mongol invasions of Japan, both of which targeted Hakata Bay. These attacks took place in 1274 (Bun’ei no Eki) and 1281 (Kōan no Eki). After the Bun’ei no Eki, a stone wall was constructed along the Hakata Bay coastline Genkō bōrui, or anti-Mongolian bulwark; after the Kōan no Eki, an agency of the Kamakura shogunate known as the Chinzei Tandai was established, and it changed Hakata into a political city.





After the Mongolian invasions, trading ships continued to travel between Hakata and Ningbo in China and Goryeo on the Korean peninsula. Even after the downfall of the Kamakura shogunate in 1333, Hakata continued to prosper on the back of trade with Ming China, Korea, and the Ryūkyū kingdom. The town’s major merchants also traded actively, and are said to have enjoyed a golden age from the eleventh century until the sixteenth century.

However, widespread unrest during the period of the Northern and Southern Dynasties (1336–92) and the tumultuous Warring States period (1467–1568) saw Hakata frequently ravaged by war. Of the various disputes that arose between prominent feudal lords, or daimyō, regarding the control of Hakata at the end of the Warring States period, the torching of the city in 1580 was a particularly devastating blow.

In 1587, Toyotomi Hideyoshi rebuilt Hakata from the ashes. Known as the Taikō-machiwari, Toyotomi’s reconstruction campaign laid the foundations for the urban district of modern-day Hakata.