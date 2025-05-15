Ukiyo-e Exhibits Bring Edo to Life at Tokyo Museum

Ukiyo-e Exhibits Bring Edo to Life at Tokyo MuseumTravel Art Manga
Reliving the Golden Era of Ukiyo-e
The special exhibition Tsutaya Jūzaburō: Creative Visionary of Edo is currently running until June 15 at the Heiseikan building of Tokyo National Museum.
Tsutaya Jūzaburō (1750–97) was a leading publisher in eighteenth-century Japan. Following the huge success of his Yoshiwara saiken, a series of guides providing information on the Yoshiwara pleasure quarters of Edo (now Tokyo), he began running a publishing company, and released many bestselling works featuring ukiyo-e woodblock prints.
This exhibition showcases around 250 works, including publications by Tsutaya and art by cultural figures with whom he interacted, allowing visitors to relive the footsteps of Tsutaya, dubbed the “king of Edo media” and to become immersed in the golden era of townspeople’s culture. The biggest attractions are Kitagawa Utamaro‘s paintings of beauties and Tōshūsai Sharaku’s actor portraits. Both artists were discovered by Tsutaya.
Unique Collaborations Between Contemporary Artists and Ukiyo-e Masters
The Tokyo National Museum is running an additional exhibition in the separate Hyōkeikan building. Titled Ukiyo-e in Play: Artists Re-Working the Traditions of Woodcut Prints, it brings together contemporary artists and creators in collaboration with carvers and printers of The Adachi Foundation for the Preservation of Woodcut Printing, who have inherited the artisanal skills of the ukiyo-e masters of the Edo period (1603–1868). Among the 85 artists participating are Kusama Yayoi, Yokoo Tadanori, Shiota Chiharu, Rokkaku Ayako, Kitano Takeshi, and Kurokawa Kishō.
Not to be missed are contemporary ukiyo-e works created by famous manga artists including Mizuki Shigeru, Saitō Takao, Umezu Kazuo, Ishinomori Shōtarō, Chiba Tetsuya, Ikeda Riyoko, Satonaka Machiko, and Anno Moyoco.
(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com. Banner photo: The Tsutaya Jūzaburō: Creative Visionary of Edo exhibition at Tokyo National Museum. © Nippon.com.)