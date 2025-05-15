Ukiyo-e Exhibits Bring Edo to Life at Tokyo Museum

An exhibition at Tokyo National Museum assembles many fine artworks associated with the leading eighteenth-century publisher Tsutaya Jūzaburō.

Reliving the Golden Era of Ukiyo-e

The special exhibition Tsutaya Jūzaburō: Creative Visionary of Edo is currently running until June 15 at the Heiseikan building of Tokyo National Museum.



The erekiteru, Japan’s oldest electrostatic generator, now owned by the Postal Museum, Tokyo, was invented by Hiraga Gennai, a scientist and author who had connections to Tsutaya. (© Nippon.com)

Tsutaya Jūzaburō (1750–97) was a leading publisher in eighteenth-century Japan. Following the huge success of his Yoshiwara saiken, a series of guides providing information on the Yoshiwara pleasure quarters of Edo (now Tokyo), he began running a publishing company, and released many bestselling works featuring ukiyo-e woodblock prints.



Illustrations for Shiohi no Tsuto (Ravicz Collection, Chiba City Museum of Art) (top) and Utamakura (owned by Uragami Sokyudō, Tokyo) by Kitagawa Utamaro. (© Nippon.com)

This exhibition showcases around 250 works, including publications by Tsutaya and art by cultural figures with whom he interacted, allowing visitors to relive the footsteps of Tsutaya, dubbed the “king of Edo media” and to become immersed in the golden era of townspeople’s culture. The biggest attractions are Kitagawa Utamaro‘s paintings of beauties and Tōshūsai Sharaku’s actor portraits. Both artists were discovered by Tsutaya.



Three Famous Beauties by Kitagawa Utamaro (Hiraki Ukiyo-e Foundation, Tokyo). (© Nippon.com)



Ōtani Oniji III as Edobei and Ichikawa Omezō I as Yakko Ippei by Tōshūsai Sharaku (both belonging to the Tokyo National Museum). (© Nippon.com)



A recreation of the Yoshiwara Main Gate in the entrance area of the museum. (© Nippon.com)



Video imagery and life-size sets give visitors an immersive experience into Edo life. (© Nippon.com)



The popular themed plush in the museum shop. (© Nippon.com)

Unique Collaborations Between Contemporary Artists and Ukiyo-e Masters

The Tokyo National Museum is running an additional exhibition in the separate Hyōkeikan building. Titled Ukiyo-e in Play: Artists Re-Working the Traditions of Woodcut Prints, it brings together contemporary artists and creators in collaboration with carvers and printers of The Adachi Foundation for the Preservation of Woodcut Printing, who have inherited the artisanal skills of the ukiyo-e masters of the Edo period (1603–1868). Among the 85 artists participating are Kusama Yayoi, Yokoo Tadanori, Shiota Chiharu, Rokkaku Ayako, Kitano Takeshi, and Kurokawa Kishō.

Not to be missed are contemporary ukiyo-e works created by famous manga artists including Mizuki Shigeru, Saitō Takao, Umezu Kazuo, Ishinomori Shōtarō, Chiba Tetsuya, Ikeda Riyoko, Satonaka Machiko, and Anno Moyoco.



Kusama Yayoi’s bold series of Mount Fuji prints. (© Nippon.com)



Works by multi-creator Yokoo Tadanori. (© Nippon.com)



Shiota Chiharu’s spatial art uses countless threads to express being “connected with the universe.” (© Nippon.com)



Rokkaku Ayako’s distinct technique of using her fingertips as the paintbrush lends a gentle yet master’s touch to her work. (© Nippon.com)



Paintings by Kitano Takeshi are also on display. (© Nippon.com)



Yamaguchi Akira’s paintings depicting famous places blending Edo and Tokyo. (© Nippon.com)



Anno Moyoco’s famous courtesan recreated into an ōkubie portrait (center picture). (© Nippon.com)



Popular Umezu Kazuo characters remade into ukiyo-e. (© Nippon.com)



Works by the manga artists Kōno Fumiyo and Ikeda Riyoko are also on display. (© Nippon.com)



Surrounded by LED monitors, become immersed in exploring beauty that transcends time and space. (© Nippon.com)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and photos by Nippon.com. Banner photo: The Tsutaya Jūzaburō: Creative Visionary of Edo exhibition at Tokyo National Museum. © Nippon.com.)