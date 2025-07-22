Good and Good for You! Easy and Doctor-Approved Kanten Recipes

The agar jelly called kanten has been a key part of Japanese desserts and other dishes for centuries. High in fiber and boasting many other health benefits, this seaweed-derived ingredient is a versatile addition to the modern diet. Read on for information, recipes, and more.

Like Gelatin, But Different

Invented in Japan, kanten, or agar, originates from Chinese tokoroten and began being produced in the Edo period (1603–1868).

Although often confused with gelatin, it is different in a number of ways, including the ingredients, its production process, and how it is handled.

Kanten comes in three forms: bōkanten sticks, itokanten strands, and konakanten powder. Bōkanten (also known as kakukanten blocks) and itokanten are made mainly from the red seaweed tengusa (Gelidiaceae) which is boiled to produce a liquid that is then cooled and set to create tokoroten. It is then further processed using the traditional method of freeze-drying. These types of kanten can be rehydrated, after which the excess water is squeezed out and the ingredient is then cut into bite-sized pieces to be eaten in salads or soup.

Konakanten, on the other hand, is generally made by combining tengusa with a similar red seaweed like ogonori (Gracilaria) and industrially produced. It has a wide range of uses, including for food processing in factories, moisturizing in cosmetics, and capsules in pharmaceuticals. In any case, kanten is special because, as it is made from seaweed, it is rich in dietary fiber and extremely low in calories.



From left to right, bōkanten, itokanten, and konakanten. (© Pixta)

Gelatin, meanwhile, is made from collagen extracted from the bones and skin of animals like pigs, cows, and fish. Its main nutrient is protein and it contains no dietary fiber at all. When compared to kanten before rehydration, it also has more than twice as many calories, gram for gram.

This means that desserts made with kanten are much healthier. It can also be enjoyed with peace of mind by Muslims, who refrain from eating pork products, and vegans.

Water Retainment Produces a Weight Loss Aid

Kanten is produced through the traditional method of drying tokoroten outside during winter, repeatedly freeze-drying it for around two weeks. During that time, impurities are removed and it becomes a tasteless, odorless white object. In its dry state, the dietary fibers agarose and agaropectin account for 80% to 90% of its composition. This makes kanten one of the richest foods in dietary fiber.

Kanten used to be one of Japan’s major exports. In the early 1880s, the German physician Robert Koch successfully isolated and grew the tuberculosis bacteria in pure culture using kanten as the gelling agent on agar plates. Following that, the Scottish physician Alexander Fleming discovered the world’s first antibiotic, penicillin, using the same medium. They both received the Nobel Prize for these great achievements.



Kanten being used as a gelling agent in an experiment. (© Pixta)

“This is why, overseas, it is known more as a culture medium for bacterial research than as a food product,” states Tochikubo Osamu, a doctor of internal medicine and professor emeritus at Yokohama City University. He is a leading researcher of the health benefits of kanten. “It’s amazing to think that kanten, which has contributed so much to the development of modern medicine, originated from Japan and in the Edo period as well.”



Tochikubo poses with uncooked bōkanten. (© Nippon.com)

“What makes kanten distinctive is how rich it is in dietary fiber and its special properties,” he continues. “Dietary fiber has a mesh-like structure, and in the case of kanten, it is extremely fine, so it can hold a hundred times its weight in water. Konnyaku, or konjac jelly, by the way, can hold around thirty times as much.”

The capabilities of these impressive water-retaining properties are revealed once in the intestine.

“It creates a feeling of fullness, so it can help with dieting and prevent overeating. Kanten isn’t absorbed in the intestines and has almost no calories itself. No matter how much you eat, it passes through with the stools, so there is no worry of gaining weight.”

The increase in regular bowel movements and metabolism, as well as the promoted excretion of waste products, means it helps with creating healthy skin, too.

A Kanten Diet Boom

In 2004, Tochikubo conducted clinical experiments to investigate the effect of kanten on lifestyle-related diseases. A set of 76 diabetic patients were randomly divided into two groups, and keeping all other dietary conditions the same, one of the groups was asked to eat a little less than 200 grams of reconstituted kanten (equivalent to two grams of powdered kanten) every evening before dinner.

The changes after three months showed that the kanten-eating group’s weight, body fat, blood sugar (Hemoglobin A1c), total cholesterol, and other values had improved compared to the other group. The results of this experiment were published in a co-authored paper, leading to a kanten diet boom in 2005.

Says Tochikubo: “The dietary fiber in gelatinous kanten slows the absorption of sugar in the intestines and suppresses sudden rises in blood sugar levels, which can lead to prevention and improvement of diabetes. It also promotes adsorption and excretion of some bile acids, which is effective against dyslipidemia. Subsequent research has shown that kanten is also effective against arteriosclerosis and high blood pressure.”

Tochikubo has been recommending dietary therapy using kanten to his patients for more than 30 years, and has achieved good treatment results. Now 82 years of age, he still maintains his own health by eating kanten every day.



Kanten after it has been dissolved in water and then set. (© Pixta)

The doctor describes his own regimen as follows. “I boil and dissolve 2 grams of powdered kanten in 200 milliliters of water, leave it to set, and then eat it thirty minutes before dinner, with around 150 milliliters of soy milk poured over it. It’s delicious with a little honey added too.”

The addition of the soy milk is to make up for the lack of protein in the kanten. “I consciously add the soy milk as it contains a good balance of essential amino acids, which can’t be produced by the body. Soybeans are high in isoflavones, which act in a similar way to women’s hormones, so it is particularly recommended for women suffering from menopausal symptoms. But cow’s milk is fine too.”

Cooking with Kanten

Kanten dissolves at temperatures over 90°C, so it needs to be heated thoroughly to prepare it for ingestion.



Kanten being brought to the boil to dissolve it. (© Pixta)

It sets firmly once it has cooled to around 35°C to 40°C. You can create a fluffy texture by adjusting the amount used. Unlike jelly made from gelatin, this sets at room temperature and does not melt unless reheated. Keeping these characteristics in mind, let’s try making some standard kanten recipes.

Points to Remember

The amount needed for the kanten to set: 1 bōkanten stick (8 grams) = 8 grams of itokanten threads = 2 teaspoons of konakanten powder (4 grams)

A total of 400 to 600 millimeters of water is appropriate for one bōkanten stick. (Less water gives a firm set, while more makes it softer. Adjust to your taste.)

Give the bōkanten or itokanten a quick rinse and then rehydrate it by soaking in water for 10 to 30 minutes. Break up the stick before using it.

If you add a cold ingredient, the mix will set straight away, so heat those ingredients until lukewarm before adding them.

For acidic ingredients, remove the pan from the heat and allow the kanten mix to cool before adding them as they are less likely to set if boiled together.

● Milk Kanten Jelly

This is a classic kanten dessert! It is popular to add canned fruit such as mandarin oranges.



Milk kanten jelly with mandarin oranges. (© Pixta)

Ingredients (makes 2–3 servings)

1/2 bōkanten (or 4 grams itokanten, or 1 teaspoon konakanten)

200ml water

200ml lukewarm milk

3 tablespoons sugar

Preparation

Rehydrate the stick or thread kanten in water (extra to what is listed in the ingredients) and then squeeze the water out. Break the stick into pieces. For powdered kanten, start from step 2. Put the kanten in a pan with the measured water and cook on medium heat. Bring it to the boil and simmer for around 2 minutes while mixing well to dissolve the kanten. Add the milk and lower the heat. Stir in the sugar; once it is dissolved, turn off the heat. Strain the mix through a sieve and pour into a mold that has been wetted with water. Let it cool (add fruit at this point as desired), and then move it to the refrigerator to set.

* If you make this without using milk and sugar, it becomes a kanten dessert known as mitsumame, which is cubes of kanten, served with fruit, red beans, and shiratama rice flour dumplings.

● Murakumo-yose

The name of this dessert, literally “a cluster of clouds,” comes from the way the egg poured into the dashi stock, creating a cloud-like appearance. Depending on the region, this dessert is also known as tamago (egg) kanten or bekkō (“tortoiseshell”). This is a good dish for in hot weather or when you have little appetite, as it is easy to eat.



Murakumo-yose (© Pixta)

Ingredients (makes 2-3 servings)

1/2 bōkanten (or 4 grams itokanten, or 1 teaspoon konakanten)

200 ml dashi stock

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon mirin

Preparation

Rehydrate the stick or thread kanten in water (extra to what is listed in the ingredients) and then squeeze the water out. Break the stick into pieces. For powdered kanten, start from step 2. Put the kanten and dashi stock into a pan and cook on medium heat. Bring it to the boil and simmer for around 2 minutes while mixing well to dissolve the kanten. Then add the soy sauce and mirin. In a thin stream, pour the beaten egg into the stirred mixture from Step 2. As the egg begins to set, stop the heat. Pour the whole mixture into a mold that has been wetted with water. Let it cool and then move it to the refrigerator to set.

● Kanten Miso Soup

Simply add kanten to regular miso soup to experience a new texture! Be sure to eat it before it cools and hardens.



Kanten miso soup (© Pixta)

Ingredients (makes 2 servings)

4 grams itokanten (or 1/2 bōkanten)

2 servings of miso soup

Preparation

Rehydrate the kanten in water (extra to what is listed in the ingredients) and then squeeze the water out. Break the stick into pieces. Place the kanten in a bowl and pour hot miso soup over it.

Kanten can be found in the dried food section at all supermarkets in Japan, and at many Asian food outlets overseas. Able to be stored long-term, it is convenient to keep on hand for use whenever you want. Why not try adding kanten to your daily diet?

Recipe supervision: Tochikubo Osamu (professor emeritus at Yokohama City University, chair of the NPO Citizen Health and Longevity Network Lab)

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting and text by Nippon.com. Banner photo: Bōkanten and desserts made using kanten. © Pixta.)