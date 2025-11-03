Explore, Learn, Work: American Sushi Pioneer David Bouhadana Reveals the Secrets to Success

After more than two decades in the sushi business, David Bouhadana is a master of the craft, operating dozens of restaurants. But he holds dear the lessons he learned as an adventurous entrant to the industry, and he urges young people to take their own steps into the unknown to make something of themselves.

Sushi chef. Born in 1986, originally from Boca Raton, Florida. Founder and executive chef behind Sushi by Bou and several other restaurants, collectively operating 27 locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. Named one of America’s top chefs under 30 by the culinary guide Zagat. Featured in the Emmy Award–winning Eater YouTube series Shokunin. In April 2025, became the first non-Japanese chef to receive the First Class Tuna Carver Certification from Japan’s tuna-carving certification authority. Official website: chefdavidbouhadana.com

From Humble Beginnings

Sushi has become enormously popular in the United States. The boom means it can be found everywhere from supermarkets to upscale urban shops serving omakase courses and temaki hand-rolls. David Bouhadana, who runs a chain of 27 sushi shops and izakaya-style restaurants across the United States and in Puerto Rico, has become a leading light in that sushi boom. But how did he go from never having even tried sushi to becoming a wildly successful chef in the field?

Bouhadana is the son of a Moroccan father and a French mother. His family moved from France to the United States soon after he was born, and he grew up in Boca Raton, Florida. His first experience with sushi was at the age of 18, when he was hired as a waiter at a local sushi shop, Yokohama Sushi. That was the start of a lifelong love.

“I walked in that Friday night, and the owner asked me if I could hold a knife. I said, ‘Yes, of course,’ because I needed the money.”

Bouhadana says that his first attempts at Japanese cuisine went predictably poorly. With no idea how to make tempura, he just dropped shrimp into hot oil. He also tried to make sushi at the counter, but it was another failure.

“The owner handed me 20 dollars and told me, ‘Don’t come back.’ But I held on and insisted I wanted to try, so he told me to learn the menu and come back in two weeks. I went home and made ﬂashcards, then came back in two days knowing the menu.” The proprietor was surprised enough at this to offer him a position, and this time he stayed.

Japanese readers might raise their eyebrows at the idea of chefs with zero experience making sushi, but Bouhadana says it’s not at all unusual in the American restaurant business for small shops.

“That’s a normal situation for a small business. Someone calls out sick and things get wild. I think that night, the owner probably ﬁred a chef or somebody was missing. That’s why it was so crazy,” he reflects.

Enchanted by the Art of Sushi

Bouhadana entered the industry almost by accident, but was soon enthralled. At 18, the overwhelming gap in skill between him and his 50-year-old teacher impressed him, while the style of training inspired. “It’s more martial art than culinary art. With sushi, everything is taught by a master, from how to hold the knife to how to slice fish. I don’t create the recipe. I don’t invent anything. I learned it from my master, and every day I woke up excited to go out and make sure to make him happy by doing better.”

The work also introduced him to the heart of Japanese hospitality. “I became obsessed with the art of serving. Japanese hospitality, or omotenashi, is great, but for sushi specifically, it’s very special. There’s nothing like it. In sushi, you have omakase courses, the defined ways of slicing and serving. I stand, you sit. I talk, you listen. There’s this beautiful martial-arts feeling.”

After two years working at Yokohama Sushi, he moved to Los Angeles to attend chef Andy Matsuda’s Sushi Chef Institute. After completing the eight-week course, Matsuda recommended Bouhadana for a six-week, live-in apprenticeship at Masunomi Matsuya, Matsuda’s family restaurant in Nishiwaki, Hyōgo Prefecture. Bouhadana went on to gain experience at various shops across Japan and the United States. Among those were famous New York shops like Sushi Uo, Morimoto, and Hatsuhana.

At 28, Bouhadana opened Sushi Dojo in New York, and then Sushi on Jones, serving as head chef at both. He opened Sushi by Bou at the age of 32.

“My ﬁrst master, Gang, he really changed my life. And then Andy Matsuda gave me the biggest opportunity of my life. Everyone who I’ve met through my career has given me opportunities.”

First Class Certified Tuna Carver



Bouhadana’s tuna-carving certification. (Courtesy David Bouhadana)

Bouhadana registered for a course on carving whole tuna in Tokyo, and after lectures and practice, he became certified as a First Class Tuna Carver in April 2025. He celebrated his success with a month-long tour of 14 locations in the United States to put on shows demonstrating the techniques. “It was absolutely amazing. I felt like a musician on a concert tour,” he effuses.

The most difficult part of these demonstrations, he says, was keeping all the parts of the show straight. “My brain is thinking about how to explain it in Japanese and in English, and also how to actually do the cuts, and how to put on a good show. So I’m doing four things at once. That’s a little challenging.”

These tuna carving shows are meant to be entertaining, so the rhythm is also important. “You have to keep the show engaging. Cutting the ﬁsh is easy, but putting everything all together, that’s the hard part.”



Bouhadana putting on a tuna-carving show at New York’s Globus Washitsu, a venue for Japanese cultural events. Kimura Hideki, director of Japan’s tuna-carving certification body Zenkoku Maguro Kaitaishi Kyōkai, stands to the left. (© Kasumi Abe)

Work to Learn

Bouhadana says that his parents are proud. Growing up, they never ate sushi or sashimi, but now their son owns a chain of shops named after their family, and he is the first non-Japanese to become a certified tuna carver. Rather than the American dream, you might call it the Japanese dream.

Bouhadana himself says the secret to success is, “Learn in life. Have no fear. Make mistakes. Don’t be scared to be judged, like many Japanese people are. I say there’s no need to be afraid. All you have to do is succeed one time and all your failures go away. You have to recognize who you are so don’t be scared to fail and always follow your intuition.”

And he has one more piece of unusual advice: “Work for free.”

Bouhadana explains, “In Japan I worked for free as an apprentice. Some people say that’s crazy. I tell them, ‘It’s not crazy. When you’re young, it’s okay.’ So when you’re young, go somewhere else. Work for free. I got a free education in Japan. I was twenty-one years old and learning to make sushi. That was the rarest education in the world.” Now that success is his, he admits, people are paying him to fly to Japan, but early on, he urges young people to perform without a net. “Go out, challenge yourself. You don’t need much.”

He explains that the most important things are meeting people while you experience the world. “When you’re twenty-one or so, go to some other country. When you’re young, people want to be around you. They’ll respect you for exploring the world. They’ll invite you for dinner. People will want to help you.”

Supporting the Future

Bouhadana has ridden the sushi boom to success, opening one new shop after another. But what are his thoughts about the future?

“The sushi economy is only going to keep growing. We’re going to see sushi everywhere. We’re going to see omakase counters at airports. We’re going to see hand-roll bars. I want to share sushi with the world, but I also want to share the tuna experience. I want to bring tuna and sushi where they’ve never been before.”



The tuna Bouhadana offered to the audience after his carving show was melt-in-your-mouth tender. (© Kasumi Abe)

The biggest issue, though, is a lack of skilled staff. “We don’t have enough chefs. We can’t catch up,” Bouhadana says.

“Sensei Andy Matsuda told me, ‘You have to teach and share whatever you learn.’ So I promised him that I would. Some very serious sushi chefs in Japan don’t let new people touch the knife for five, even ten years. We have to speed up the process. Because otherwise, people are going to copy what they see on social media, and they’re going to do it the wrong way. So, let’s give them good ingredients, teach them the right way to wash, to cut, to use the bone tweezers, to mix the vinegar and rice. I hope that will help sushi stay creative and traditional at the same time.”

When looking back on his 20-year career and how the lessons of his teachers and colleagues helped him, he says, “I like it when I see someone holding a knife for the first time and I can take their hand and say, ‘No, no, do it like this,’ and know it’s going to change their life. It means so much to me to teach people. All I want is for them to be better—and it’s good for the world, too.”

Impacts of Another Kind of AI

Artificial intelligence is not the only “AI” having an ever-greater impact on the restaurant industry. Bouhadana points out that much like the AI of artificial intelligence, another AI, artificial ingredients—chemical additives in processed food—have long been influencing American dining.

“Artificial ingredients have the same eﬀect on the body as artiﬁcial intelligence on the mind. You see what artificial additives have done to the body over the last thirty years in America, the problems with obesity and diabetes. So now let’s see in thirty years what artificial intelligence is going to do to the mind. It’s going to destroy it.”

But he is not wholly against cutting edge technology. “I want to bring tuna and sushi and the joy of cutting tuna to the world. Get it into a rocket. I could be like Elon Musk and take tuna to Mars!”



Bouhadana displays a huge tuna head for the crowd during a carving show. (© Kasumi Abe)

(Written in English based on an original Japanese text. Banner photo: A tuna-carving demonstration at Globus Washitsu in New York City. © Kasumi Abe.)