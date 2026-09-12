Real Rail Luxury: Private Cabins Return to Tōkaidō Shinkansen

Starting in October 2026, Japan’s Tōkaidō and San’yō Shinkansen lines will offer private cabins equipped with first-of-its-kind technology. A look at the high-end needs of today’s rail travelers and the premium rail services coming online to meet them.

Designed with Privacy and Security in Mind

In October 2026, the Tōkaidō Shinkansen and San’yō Shinkansen will introduce a new premium seating class offering fully private cabins, aptly named Supreme Class, on select trains. This will mark the first time in 23 years that private cabins have been available on the Tokyo–Shin-Osaka route.

Each 16-car N700S train will feature two private cabins. The cabin in car 7, which can accommodate up to two passengers, will have a reclining seat and a sofa facing each other. That in car 10 will be reserved for a single passenger. Both cabins will feature electronic doors with an automatic locking function. Passengers can unlock the doors with their IC travel card or a QR code. The cabins provide security and personal privacy for travelers who want their own space during the trip.

Using the tablets in the cabins, passengers can adjust the reclining seats, lighting, air conditioning, and volume of onboard announcements. The cabins are also equipped with unlimited Wi-Fi, seat speakers that minimize sound leakage, a large table, power outlets, and other amenities.

By spring 2028, Supreme Class will also offer semiprivate booths. While not fully enclosed, these spaces will have electronically locked doors and seats with privacy shells that can rotate, allowing passengers to face each other when traveling together.

For one adult traveling one way between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka, the total price via the Smart EX online reservation service will be ¥60,790 for the two-passenger cabin, and ¥42,390 for the single-person cabin. An accompanying passenger sharing the Car 7 cabin must separately purchase a basic fare ticket and a limited express ticket valid for that train. By comparison, on the same route today, a one-way ticket on the Nozomi during regular season costs ¥13,780 for an ordinary-class unreserved seat, ¥14,720 for a reserved seat, and ¥19,590 for a Green Car seat.

The emphasis on comfort in Supreme Class is believed to reflect an effort to enhance the added value of the Tōkaidō Shinkansen, in anticipation of the opening of the Chūō Shinkansen maglev line between Shinagawa and Nagoya, which is expected in 2036 or later, and the potential shift of passengers—particularly those who prioritize speed—to the new line.

“We’ve received requests for facilities and services of an even higher quality than those offered by the Green Car,” explains JR Central. “This has prompted us to introduce a premium class of seating that combines privacy with high-end quality. We expect it to appeal to passengers including visitors from abroad who want to relax while traveling without having to worry about their surroundings.” For famous athletes or other celebrities who would like to avoid unwanted attention, the service is likely to be especially welcome.

JR West, which operates the San’yō Shinkansen, also hopes the value offered by Supreme Class will boost its fortunes. “We think this will provide a new option for people seeking an even greater sense of privacy and higher quality than the Green Car.”



Left: The electronic lock on the private cabin can be unlocked with an IC card or QR code. Top right: The tablet in the cabin can be used to adjust the seats and lighting, as well as to order drinks and snacks. Bottom right: A Supreme Class logo will be displayed at the entrance to cars equipped with a private cabin. (Photos courtesy JR Central.)

Wooing Elite Business Travelers Down from the Skies?

For both companies, privacy and high quality are central to Supreme Class. A key privacy feature is the dedicated, high-performance Wi-Fi connection provided in each private cabin. The system uses technology that is a world first for railway cars: 5G-compatible transparent glass antennas installed in the train windows to boost communication quality. Because the cabins are fully enclosed and offer stable connectivity, passengers will be able to participate in web conferences without feeling as though they are working on public transportation.

The Supreme Class private cabins provide a special sense of exclusivity and status. Just as important people at a company are given their own private offices, having a private space can itself be a symbol of special status.

It is true that flying is the preferred means of transportation for many business executives. One secretary at a major company based in Tokyo offered the following insight: “Both our president and chairman fly when traveling to Osaka on business. They seem to like the special treatment of being taken directly to their flights from the VIP lounge. Once, when I informed our president I was only able to get him a Shinkansen Green Car seat, he looked visibly displeased. When I told my superior about it, he said, ‘He would have been happy if they still had those private cabins they used to have.’ So he might be quite eager to use this new Shinkansen service.”

Of course, for busy executives, a private Shinkansen cabin is about more than simply enjoying a sense of privilege. The benefits are numerous, including being able to join online meetings, give instructions by phone, or give focused attention to confidential documents, all while traveling.



The Supreme Class two-passenger room on the Tōkaidō Shinkansen and San’yō Shinkansen. (Courtesy JR Central.)

When I was in my twenties, I once rode a Green Car private cabin on a 100 Series Shinkansen simply because I thought it would make a good story to tell. The trip was affordable because I could use a Green Car multiple-ride ticket for the Kodama. I traveled from Tokyo to Kakegawa in Shizuoka.

At first, I was thrilled to have the cabin to myself. However, the nervousness of indulging in such luxury and the loneliness of being alone soon set in, and I started to feel bored at around Odawara. One factor must have been that I was on the first floor of a double-decker train, where the view was not particularly good. I remember feeling relieved when the train arrived at Kakegawa. Looking back, I did not have much need for privacy at the time, nor was I in a position to leisurely savor a sense of luxury.



A Green Car private cabin in a prototype 100 Series Shinkansen, the second-generation “New Shinkansen,” operating on the Tōkaidō and San’yō lines. It was the first Shinkansen to incorporate double-decker cars including a Green Car and dining car. Taken in March 1985, Ōi Shinkansen Rolling Stock Depot, Tokyo. (© Jiji)

JR East’s GranClass and Expansion of Business-Focused Services

When discussing high-grade Shinkansen services, we cannot overlook JR East’s GranClass.

GranClass made its debut in March 2011 on the E5 Series Hayabusa trains on the Tōhoku Shinkansen. With just 18 seats per car, it offers an exceptionally spacious environment, with power reclining seats arranged in a 1+2 configuration in Shinkansen cars that already provide ample space by international standards. It expanded to the Hokuriku Shinkansen in 2015, the Hokkaidō Shinkansen in 2016, and the Jōetsu Shinkansen in 2019.

Some trains have dedicated attendants who serve light meals and beverages, including alcoholic drinks, while others just have the seats. Since 2022, passengers can choose between Japanese and Western-style light meals.

Between Tokyo and Shin-Aomori, the GranClass surcharge, inclusive of drinks and a light meal, is ¥13,600. The total one-way fare during regular season, including the basic fare and limited express fare, amounts to ¥31,180.

JR East had particular passengers in mind when it launched GranClass. “We envisioned it being used, for example, by business travelers who want to relax during the journey so they can focus on work once they arrive, as well as by middle-aged and older passengers who would enjoy memories of this luxurious part of their trip,” explains a company representative. “Many passengers feel that the spacious seats give them a private space where they can relax.”



A look inside a GranClass car. GranClass is available on the Tōhoku, Hokkaidō, Jōetsu, and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines. (Courtesy JR East.)



The Japanese-style light meal and sake offered as refreshments in GranClass in summer 2026. (Courtesy JR East.)

The new E10 Series trains for the Tōhoku Shinkansen, which aim to begin commercial operations during fiscal 2030, do not currently include GranClass in their announced plans. According to the company, though, a different offering is in the works.

“We plan to introduce a seating option with features that will allow passengers to make more effective use of their travel time,” says a JR East official. “The seats will be arranged in a 2+2 configuration, with work-friendly tables and partitions between seats. It will be an evolution of Train Desk.” Train Desk is a reserved seating option in ordinary cars aimed at passengers who want to work or study during their train journey. This new service will, in addition to providing spaciousness and relaxation, give travelers a new option that allows them to concentrate even more on their business tasks.

Until now, Shinkansen lines have focused on providing a reliable transportation option by increasing the frequency of departures and expanding capacity. Through these new upgrades, JR companies are pursuing a strategy that responds to increasingly diverse and complex demands for enjoying the journey itself and for making the most of one’s time in transit.

Visitors to Japan can reserve both Supreme Class and GranClass online. For Supreme Class, you may register as a member of Smart EX, the official reservation website for the Tōkaidō, San’yō, and Kyūshū Shinkansen lines that supports English, and purchase tickets using a credit card. Tickets for services beginning October 1, 2026, will go on sale at 5:30 am, Japan time, on September 15. JR Central plans to announce details on how passengers can board at a later date. The electronic locks of the private cabins can be unlocked with the IC card or QR code used when boarding.

GranClass, meanwhile, can be reserved through the JR East Train Reservation website. Enter your route, date, and time, then select GranClass from the search results. By linking the reservation to an IC card or the Welcome Suica Mobile app for iPhone, passengers can board without collecting a paper ticket. Once in Japan, tickets can also be purchased at reserved-seat ticket vending machines or ticket counters at major JR East stations.

(Note that the fares and charges in this article are as of August 2026.)

(Originally published in Japanese. Banner photo: Inside a Supreme Class private cabin for one, coming to the Tōkaidō Shinkansen and San’yō Shinkansen. Courtesy JR Central.)