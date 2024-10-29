Nihon Hidankyō and the Global Nuclear Disarmament Movement: A Timeline

Nihon Hidankyō and the Global Nuclear Disarmament Movement: A TimelineHistory Society Politics
August 1945 Atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
March 1954 The United States tests a hydrogen bomb over Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands; 23 Japanese aboard the No. 5 Fukuryūmaru, a long-line tuna fishing boat, are irradiated.
August 1955 First World Conference against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs held in Hiroshima.
August 1956 Second World Conference against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs held in Nagasaki. Meeting to create Nihon Hidankyō (the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations) held at the same time.
April 1957 A-Bomb Survivors Medical Treatment Law enacted.
October 1966 Hidankyō announces demands to recognize the particular nature of atomic bomb damage and a law to support atomic bomb survivors.
September 1968 A-Bomb Survivors Special Measures Law enacted.
July 1981 The movement for a “people’s tribunal” to clarify Japan’s war responsibility through the courts begins.
June 1982 Yamaguchi Senji gives the historic “No More Hiroshima, No More Nagasaki” speech at the Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Disarmament.
July 1995 Atomic Bomb Survivors Support Law, combining the A-Bomb Survivors Medical Treatment Law and the A-Bomb Survivors Special Measures Law, enacted.
December 1996 Hiroshima Peace Memorial (the A-Bomb Dome) designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
April 2003 Class action suit begun to obtain certification of atomic bomb sickness.
April–May 2005 Nihon Hidankyō New York march (by representatives of Hidankyō and Co-op (Seikyō)).
April 2009 US president Barack Obama speaks in Prague, Czech Republic, urging a move toward a world without nuclear weapons. Obama receives the Nobel Peace Prize the same year.
April 2010 Law Concerning Relief to Atomic Bomb Survivors, establishing a relief fund in response to dismissal of plaintiffs’ suit for recognition as victims, enacted.
May 2010 Taniguchi Sumiteru speaks, displaying a photo of the burns he suffered as a result of the atomic bombing, at the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
August 2015 The Hiroshima and Nagasaki Declaration on the Seventieth Anniversary of the Atomic Bombings
April 2016 Global petition movement to demand enactment of a Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons begins.
May 2016 Hidankyō Co-Chair Tsuboi Sunao meets with Barack Obama during the latter’s visit to Hiroshima.
July 2017 The United Nations adopts the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.
October 2017 The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
October 2019 Nihon Hidankyō Assistant Secretary General Fujimori Toshiki presents the list for an international hibakusha petition calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons signed by 10,517,872 people at the United Nations headquarters.
January 2021 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons goes into effect.
October 2021 Tsuboi Sunao passes away.
May 2023 The G7 Summit Meeting is held in Hiroshima. Leaders visit the Peace Memorial Museum.
October 2024 Nihon Hidankyō awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo: A poster congratulating Nihon Hidankyō on winning the Peace Prize, displayed at Oslo’s Nobel Peace Center. © Steffen Trumpf/picture alliance via Getty Images.)