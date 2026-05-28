Egyptian Ambassador to Japan Ragui El-Etreby on the Ties Between Two Ancient Cultures

Ambassador Café

JapanIn video

Ambassador Ragui El-Etreby of Egypt visits the Nippon.com office to chat about some of the things he admires in the Japanese people he works with and meets in the course of his duties.

Egyptian Ambassador to Japan Ragui El-Etreby of Egypt came to the Nippon.com office in Toramonon and told us some of the qualities he admires in the Japanese people. He also shares his favorite Japanese foods, the cities where he loves to spend time, and more.

Ragui El-Etreby

Appointed as ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Japan in September 2025. He is a career diplomat with a broad spectrum of expertise in multilateral economic affairs. He started his career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1993. From 2016 until 2022, served as the alternate executive director at the World Bank Group in Washington DC. He also served as the assistant foreign minister for multilateral, international, and regional economic affairs from August 2022 to August 2025 before his current appointment as the ambassador.

(Originally written in English based on a February 19, 2026, interview at the Nippon.com office in Tokyo. All images © Nippon.com.)