Finnish Ambassador Tanja Jääskeläinen Reflects on Her Time in Japan
JapanIn videoPeople Culture
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Warm Waters and Walks
Tanja Jääskeläinen has served as ambassador of Finland to Japan since 2022. Her ideal weekend is simple but satisfying: a hike of a few hours followed by a hot spring soak. She draws a warm parallel between Japan’s onsen culture and Finland’s beloved sauna tradition as sources of mental peace and quiet.
Tanja Jääskeläinen
Appointed as ambassador of Finland to Japan in 2022. Before Tokyo she worked as deputy director general of political affairs at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland (2018–22), covering Finland’s foreign and security policy in general as well as a wide range of global political and security issues and international organizations. She has worked at the Finnish embassies in London (2009–13), Damascus (2001–3), and Budapest (1996–2000). She also has deep experience in the Middle East and North Africa regions, having served as special representative to the Syria crisis (2017–18) and ambassador to Tunisia and Libya (2013–17).
(Originally written in English based on a May 27, 2026, interview at the Embassy of Finland in Tokyo. All images © Nippon.com.)