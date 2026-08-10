Comfort, Security, and Shared Values: Tunisian Ambassador Ahmed Chafra on Life in Japan

Ambassador Café

JapanIn video

Ahmed Chafra, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia, sits down with Nippon.com to discuss his time in Japan, the seven-decade history of Japan-Tunisia relations, and the cultural bonds connecting the two countries.

Tunisian ambassador Ahmed Chafra began his posting in Japan in January 2024. During that time, he has been especially impressed by the host country’s cleanliness and high standard of public safety. He touches on the seventieth anniversary of Tunisian independence, noting that Japan was among the first nations to establish diplomatic ties.

Ambassador Chafra also admires Japan’s balance between modernity and tradition, a quality he sees mirrored in Tunisian culture, and highlights Tunisia’s diverse landscapes and islands.

Ahmed Chafra

Has served as ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to Japan since 2024. He has served in several European countries during his diplomatic career before assuming his current post in Tokyo. He is working to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Japan and Tunisia and to promote bilateral cooperation in areas including political dialogue, trade and investment, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

(Originally written in English based on a June 17, 2026, interview at the Embassy of Tunisia in Tokyo. All images © Nippon.com.)