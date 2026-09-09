Family, Baseball, and Friendship: Venezuelan Ambassador Seiko Ishikawa on Japan-Venezuela Bonds

Ambassador Café

JapanIn video

Seiko Ishikawa, Venezuela’s ambassador to Japan since 2005, sits down with Nippon.com to discuss his Japanese roots, his personal connection to concepts like mono no aware, and the cultural and sporting bonds linking Venezuela and Japan.

A Family Legacy Across Two Continents

Seiko Ishikawa, Venezuela’s ambassador to Japan since 2005, shares his unique story as the child of Japanese immigrants, with roots in both Okinawa and Yamanashi. He reflects on the Japanese concept of mono no aware and its connection to the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms, recalls climbing Mount Fuji at age 20, and describes his love for Okinawan cuisine. He also speaks about the deep passion for baseball shared by Venezuela and Japan and expresses gratitude for Japan’s swift support following the June 2026 earthquakes in Venezuela.

Seiko Ishikawa

Has served as ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Japan since 2005. Prior to his post in Tokyo, he was the Trade Attaché and Chief of Commercial Office at the Venezuelan Embassy in Spain (2004–5). Earlier, he was the Economic and Trade Attaché at the Venezuelan Embassy in Japan (2001–4). As a second-generation Japanese-Venezuelan, Ambassador Ishikawa has dedicated his career to deepening bilateral relations between Japan and Venezuela, actively promoting economic ties, cultural exchange, and international cooperation.

(Originally written in English based on a July 22, 2026, interview at the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Tokyo. All images © Nippon.com.)