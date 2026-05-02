[Video] Kyoto Night Beat: Drumming Ensemble Opens New Theater in Japan’s Old Capital

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The traditional Japanese percussion ensemble Drum Tao has performed before millions worldwide. In early April 2026, the group launched a new theater near Kyoto Station dedicated to nighttime concerts for fans of taiko drumming in Japan’s ancient capital.

A New Kyoto Theater for an Old Percussive Art

Kyoto, the imperial capital of Japan for more than a thousand years, is a leading destination for domestic travel as well as receiving over 10 million inbound tourists annually. But after-hours, when the temples and shrines are closed, there is a notable dearth of activities for visitors. A new option has now emerged with the opening of Drum Tao Theater Kyoto, south of Kyoto Station, opposite the Hachijō Exit.



Kyoto Avanti shopping mall, home to Drum Tao Theater Kyoto, viewed from Kyoto Station. It is connected to the station by a convenient underground passageway. (© Nippon.com)

The taiko drum ensemble Drum Tao, established in 1993, fuses traditional instruments with a contemporary style of performance, causing a sensation both in Japan and abroad. To date, the group’s performers have appeared before a total of 10 million people in some 500 cities across 31 countries.

For Fujitaka Ikuo, the group’s founder and director, the long-awaited opening of their own theater was “a dream come true for these artists.” He hopes Drum Tao Theater will grow to become an attraction in its own right.



A powerful performance fusing beating drums with digital visuals. (© Nippon.com)



Group members play other traditional instruments, including the shinobue (bamboo flute), shamisen (three-stringed lute), and koto (zither). (© Nippon.com)

The theater seats up to 325 people, with a projecting stage that provides a more dynamic experience for the audience. There is also a lounge bar with refreshments that can be consumed inside the theater.

The ensemble performs two different shows, at 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm. The first, “Hibiki” (meaning “echo”), is inspired by Japanese festivals and is tailored to families, with opportunities for audience members to join the performers on stage. The second show, “Yume” (“dream”), is a magical, romantic piece that pulls the heart strings.



The enchanting show echoes with the nighttime vibe of Japan’s ancient capital. (© Nippon.com)



Proximity to the stage ensures the energy reverberates through every bone. (© Nippon.com)



Performers come down from the stage into the crowd at times, bringing the show even closer. (© Nippon.com)

A Modern, Stimulating Twist on Japanese Culture

Taiko performers typically wear happi coats and tight-fitting momohiki pants, but Drum Tao’s costumes, by world-famous designer Koshino Junko, break this stereotype. During a collaboration spanning 14 years, she has designed some 2,000 outfits for the ensemble. Group members say the costumes “flick a switch,” putting them in performance mode.

Koshino’s fastidiousness, even down to fabric selection, is driven by her quest to preserve Kyoto’s standing as a hub for authentic Japanese tradition. She uses gold-threaded Nishijin brocade, an ancient Kyoto standard sturdy enough to endure the energetic performances.



Koshino Junko flanked by Drum Tao performers in her eye-catching designs. (© Nippon.com)



Koshino’s designs are rugged enough to withstand fighting scenes. (© Nippon.com)

The theater interior is embellished with the work of Kyoto artisans, including some of the world’s largest noren (divider curtains) and a giant paper lantern. The lobby bar, meanwhile, serves a range of local delicacies, such as ball-shaped temari sushi and sweets made with amanattō (sugar-coated beans), along with unique cocktails created at a venerated nearby bar, creating a total cultural experience.

The spacious rooftop provides patrons with another option for nibbles and drinks. Reviewing the show while savoring the night breeze in the light of Kyoto Tower would be a fitting closing act for your stay.



A giant paper lantern and huge noren usher guests into a parallel world. (© Nippon.com)



Clockwise from top: The chic theater bar; the gift shop sells a host of Japanese-themed souvenirs; food and beverages were produced in collaboration with renowned Kyoto businesses. (© Nippon.com)

Bringing Kyoto Nights Alive

Redevelopment southeast of Kyoto station, where the Drum Tao Theater is located, has drawn new businesses and artistic ventures to the neighborhood. One example is Biovortex Kyoto, an immersive art experience opened in October 2025 by the renowned TeamLab group. Synergy between these two attractions could transform the vicinity into a popular night spot.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, a joint-venture partner in Drum Tao Theater, expects the venue will maximize the audience experience and help to address Kyoto’s lack of nighttime entertainment. It also hopes it can help alleviate overtourism by enticing people to less-visited areas over longer visits. The dynamism of Drum Tao Theater is destined to enrich Kyoto’s tourist scene.



The ambient rooftop area is perfect for a nightcap after the show. (© Drum Tao Theater Kyoto)



The only way to fully appreciate the intensity of Drum Tao is live. (© Nippon.com)

Drum Tao Theater Kyoto

Location: 9th Floor, Avanti Building, 31 Higashikujō Nishisannōchō, Minami, Kyoto

9th Floor, Avanti Building, 31 Higashikujō Nishisannōchō, Minami, Kyoto Program: Part 1 “Hibiki” (Doors open: 6:15 pm, show starts: 7:00 pm, approx. 40 minutes), Part 2 “Yume” (Doors open: 8:15 pm, show starts: 9:00 pm, approx. 40 minutes)

Part 1 “Hibiki” (Doors open: 6:15 pm, show starts: 7:00 pm, approx. 40 minutes), Part 2 “Yume” (Doors open: 8:15 pm, show starts: 9:00 pm, approx. 40 minutes) Closed: Tuesdays and Wednesdays (subject to irregular closures)

Tuesdays and Wednesdays (subject to irregular closures) Admission: ¥15,000 (Premium seat), ¥10,000 (Standard seat); prices include one drink.

¥15,000 (Premium seat), ¥10,000 (Standard seat); prices include one drink. Official website: https://drum-tao-kyoto.com/

https://drum-tao-kyoto.com/ Access: 1-minute walk from JR Kyoto Station Hachijō Exit

(Originally published in Japanese. Reporting, text, and video by Fujii Kazuyuki, 96Box. Banner photo: A dynamic performance by Drum Tao. © Nippon.com.)